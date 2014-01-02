The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Watch Bilbo Baggins try his best Gollum impression

Entertainment Geekly: What 'Hobbit 3' says about Peter Jackson

The best Middle-earth experience this year is a game, not a movie

Stephen Colbert reveals EW covers in 'Who's honoring me now?' segment

Orthodox Church criticism halts plans to build Eye of Sauron in Moscow

Watch Stephen Colbert transform from Bilbo into Legolas into Gandalf

Bilbo risks his life to save the Dwarves in new 'Hobbit' clip

On the Books: Ellen DeGeneres is writing an interior decorating guide

War breaks out in the new 'Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies' trailer

'LOTR' actor Billy Boyd to write, sing 'Hobbit' credits song

Peter Jackson walks us through his battle plans for 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch record Smaug's movements via motion-capture

Watch Air New Zealand's 'Hobbit'-inspired safety video

'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' was 2013's most pirated movie

Article // January 02, 2014
'The Hobbit': Peter Jackson on where he'd split if only two movies

Article // December 13, 2013
Peter Jackson on bringing the 'Hobbit' villain Smaug to life

Article // December 07, 2013
Martin Freeman is a tricksy hobbit in this NSFW supercut

Article // November 27, 2013
Google Middle-Earth: Explore the lands of 'The Hobbit' in epic detail

Article // November 21, 2013
Orlando Bloom on the return of Legolas in 'The Hobbit' and how elves make love

Article // November 08, 2013
Evangeline Lilly worried 'Hobbit' fans would 'hate' her

Article // November 07, 2013
Ed Sheeran pens song for 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'

Article // November 05, 2013
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly's elven warrior Tauriel is ... Batman?

Article // November 05, 2013
'The Hobbit' fan event livestream -- watch it here!

Article // November 04, 2013
'The Hobbit' Blu-ray: How the filmmakers restored dwarfish dignity

Article // October 24, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': See the trailer!

Article // October 01, 2013
Ian McKellen's last day as Gandalf

Article // June 28, 2013
Elijah Wood talks 'Maniac'

Article // June 18, 2013
'The Hobbit' actors provide squee-tastic response to fan-made trailer reaction video

Article // June 12, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': First trailer

Article // June 11, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' teaser poster

Article // June 10, 2013
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel

Article // June 05, 2013
Peter Jackson and others say studios are fueling F/X crisis

Article // April 05, 2013
Peter Jackson answers Stephen Colbert's question about next 'Hobbit'

Article // April 01, 2013
Andy Serkis explains why 'The Hobbit' is a family movie -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // March 19, 2013
'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' passes $1 billion worldwide

Article // March 03, 2013
'The Hobbit: There and Back Again' release date pushed back

Article // February 28, 2013
Peter Jackson on the tragic loss of two colleagues

Article // January 11, 2013
Tragic endings for two creators of Middle-Earth

Article // January 11, 2013
