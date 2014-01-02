Top Navigation
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Watch Bilbo Baggins try his best Gollum impression
Watch Bilbo Baggins, er, Martin Freeman, try his best Gollum impression
Entertainment Geekly: What 'Hobbit 3' says about Peter Jackson
Entertainment Geekly: What 'Hobbit 3' says about Peter Jackson
The best Middle-earth experience this year is a game, not a movie
The best Middle-earth experience this year is a game, not a movie
Stephen Colbert reveals EW covers in 'Who's honoring me now?' segment
Stephen Colbert reveals EW covers in 'Who's honoring me now?' segment
Orthodox Church criticism halts plans to build Eye of Sauron in Moscow
Orthodox Church criticism halts plans to build Eye of Sauron in Moscow
Watch Stephen Colbert transform from Bilbo into Legolas into Gandalf
Watch Stephen Colbert transform from Bilbo into Legolas into Gandalf
Bilbo risks his life to save the Dwarves in new 'Hobbit' clip
Bilbo risks his life to save the Dwarves in new 'Hobbit' clip
On the Books: Ellen DeGeneres is writing an interior decorating guide
On the Books: Ellen DeGeneres is writing an interior decorating guide
War breaks out in the new 'Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies' trailer
War breaks out in the new 'Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies' trailer
'LOTR' actor Billy Boyd to write, sing 'Hobbit' credits song
'LOTR' actor Billy Boyd to write, sing 'Hobbit' credits song
Peter Jackson walks us through his battle plans for 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'
Peter Jackson walks us through his battle plans for 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'
Watch Benedict Cumberbatch record Smaug's movements via motion-capture
Watch Benedict Cumberbatch record Smaug's movements via motion-capture
Watch Air New Zealand's 'Hobbit'-inspired safety video
'Shadow of Mordor' is one of the year's best games minus some missteps
Prepare for the end with 'The Hobbit' teaser
Viggo Mortensen calls 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy a 'mess'
'Hobbit 3' has a new title!
Elijah Wood talks about his new thriller 'Grand Piano'
'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' was 2013's most pirated movie
'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' was 2013's most pirated movie
Article
//
January 02, 2014
'The Hobbit': Peter Jackson on where he'd split if only two movies
'The Hobbit': Peter Jackson on where he'd split if only two movies
Article
//
December 13, 2013
Peter Jackson on bringing the 'Hobbit' villain Smaug to life
Peter Jackson on bringing the 'Hobbit' villain Smaug to life
Article
//
December 07, 2013
Martin Freeman is a tricksy hobbit in this NSFW supercut
Martin Freeman is a tricksy hobbit in this NSFW supercut
Article
//
November 27, 2013
Google Middle-Earth: Explore the lands of 'The Hobbit' in epic detail
Google Middle-Earth: Explore the lands of 'The Hobbit' in epic detail
Article
//
November 21, 2013
Orlando Bloom on the return of Legolas in 'The Hobbit' and how elves make love
Orlando Bloom on the return of Legolas in 'The Hobbit' and how elves make love
Article
//
November 08, 2013
Evangeline Lilly worried 'Hobbit' fans would 'hate' her
Evangeline Lilly worried 'Hobbit' fans would 'hate' her
Article
//
November 07, 2013
Ed Sheeran pens song for 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'
Ed Sheeran pens song for 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug'
Article
//
November 05, 2013
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly's elven warrior Tauriel is ... Batman?
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly's elven warrior Tauriel is ... Batman?
Article
//
November 05, 2013
'The Hobbit' fan event livestream -- watch it here!
'The Hobbit' fan event livestream -- watch it here!
Article
//
November 04, 2013
'The Hobbit' Blu-ray: How the filmmakers restored dwarfish dignity
'The Hobbit' Blu-ray: How the filmmakers restored dwarfish dignity
Article
//
October 24, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': See the trailer!
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': See the trailer!
Article
//
October 01, 2013
Ian McKellen's last day as Gandalf
Ian McKellen's last day as Gandalf
Article
//
June 28, 2013
Elijah Wood talks 'Maniac'
Elijah Wood talks 'Maniac'
Article
//
June 18, 2013
'The Hobbit' actors provide squee-tastic response to fan-made trailer reaction video
'The Hobbit' actors provide squee-tastic response to fan-made trailer reaction video
Article
//
June 12, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': First trailer
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug': First trailer
Article
//
June 11, 2013
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' teaser poster
'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' teaser poster
Article
//
June 10, 2013
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel
'The Hobbit': Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel
Article
//
June 05, 2013
Peter Jackson and others say studios are fueling F/X crisis
Peter Jackson and others say studios are fueling F/X crisis
Article
//
April 05, 2013
Peter Jackson answers Stephen Colbert's question about next 'Hobbit'
Peter Jackson answers Stephen Colbert's question about next 'Hobbit'
Article
//
April 01, 2013
Andy Serkis explains why 'The Hobbit' is a family movie -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Andy Serkis explains why 'The Hobbit' is a family movie -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article
//
March 19, 2013
'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' passes $1 billion worldwide
'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' passes $1 billion worldwide
Article
//
March 03, 2013
'The Hobbit: There and Back Again' release date pushed back
'The Hobbit: There and Back Again' release date pushed back
Article
//
February 28, 2013
Peter Jackson on the tragic loss of two colleagues
Peter Jackson on the tragic loss of two colleagues
Article
//
January 11, 2013
Tragic endings for two creators of Middle-Earth
Tragic endings for two creators of Middle-Earth
Article
//
January 11, 2013
