Bryce Dallas Howard recommends anti-racist films and TV to watch besides The Help
"We can all go further."
The Help becomes most-viewed movie on Netflix amid anti-racism protests
The film was criticized by star Viola Davis in 2018, and its renewed popularity in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests has drawn criticism from black activists on social media.
Leslie Jordan reveals how The Help cast rescued a puppy — and who they named it after
The Help: How to make Minny's famous chocolate pie
The memorable poop-pie scene in the 2011 film involved some movie magic
How The Help forever changed Octavia Spencer's opinion of chocolate pie
Octavia Spencer continues to give pies as gifts — even after that infamous scene with Bryce Dallas Howard in 'The Help.'
Putting it all together
They sang, they danced, they practiced, they practiced, practiced, practiced. An exclusive peek at the rehearsals.
Oscars 2012: Jessica Chastain's style
In a bold Alexander McQueen, the ''Help'' star scored the prime spot on our list. Who else at the Academy Awards made the cut — and who should've been cut? We rate the looks
Octavia Spencer, Paula Patton, and more honored at 'Essence' Magazine's Black Women in Hollywood luncheon
Oscars 2012: Casting 'The Help' nominees
NAACP Image Awards: Whitney Houston honored
NAACP Image Awards on tonight
Inside the Best Picture Nominees: A deep dive into 'The Help'
Oscar nominations 2012: Viola Davis talks Oscar nomination

