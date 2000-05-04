The Heat

Most Recent

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Eva Longoria discusses 'Heat' alternate title

Eva Longoria: 'The Heat' almost had an offensive alternate title

Read More
'The Heat': Mullins has a few 'Silence of the Lambs' misconceptions

'The Heat': Mullins has a few 'Silence of the Lambs' misconceptions

Read More
Sandra Bullock: 'I can't imagine' doing 'The Heat' sequel

Sandra Bullock: 'I can't imagine' doing 'The Heat' sequel

Read More
The Heat Movie

The Heat Movie

''Director Paul Feig has made a piece of smash-and-grab policier pulp that, through the interplay of Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, spins to its own snarly/confessional feminine beat.''
Read More
Hear Santigold's 'The Heat' soundtrack song 'Rock This' -- EXCLUSIVE

Hear Santigold's 'The Heat' soundtrack song 'Rock This' -- EXCLUSIVE

Read More
Melissa McCarthy photoshopped in 'Heat' poster

Melissa McCarthy photoshopped in 'Heat' poster

Read More

More The Heat

Getting tipsy with Sandra and Melissa

Getting tipsy with Sandra and Melissa

A drinking scene in ''The Heat'' lead to some spontaneous buffoonery
Read More
The Heat

The Heat

Opens June 28
Read More
The Heat release date pushed back to June

The Heat release date pushed back to June

Read More
The Heat

The Heat

Read More
The Heat

The Heat

Read More
'The Heat' red band trailer

'The Heat' red band trailer

Read More

All The Heat

Toni Braxton's comeback debuts at No. 2

Toni Braxton's comeback debuts at No. 2

Article // May 04, 2000
Read More
The Heat

The Heat

Article // April 28, 2000
Read More
The Heat

The Heat

Article // April 24, 2000
Read More
The latest on Toni Braxton's new album

The latest on Toni Braxton's new album

Article // January 24, 2000
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com