The Hateful Eight

Netflix unveils 'extended version' of Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' as 4-episode miniseries

See supercut of cinematic references in Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight'

Director nudges spaghetti westerns and horror films from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' to 'The Thing'
What 'The Hateful Eight' would look like as a Looney Tunes cartoon

See Ennio Morricone conduct the score for 'The Hateful Eight'

Jennifer Jason Leigh was horrified over smashed 'Hateful Eight' guitar

Kurt Russell smashed a 'priceless, irreplaceable' antique guitar in 'Hateful Eight'

The museum is not happy.
Ennio Morricone on scoring 'The Hateful Eight': Quentin Tarantino 'left me completely free'

The legendary composer goes inside the making of the Oscar-nominated 'The Hateful Eight' score.
Quentin Tarantino wants to adapt 'The Hateful Eight' for the stage

Quentin Tarantino called out for mistake in his Golden Globes speech

Tim Roth reveals the danger of falling asleep on a Quentin Tarantino set

Breaking down the shocking 'Hateful Eight' ending with Walton Goggins

Quentin Tarantino says Confederate flag was the 'American Swastika'

Quentin Tarantino: The Hateful Eight interview

America's most notorious director talks about his most incendiary movie yet

When Quentin Met J-Law... to discuss 'The Hateful Eight'

Article // December 23, 2015
Kurt Russell would love to bring 'The Hateful Eight' to Broadway

Article // December 22, 2015
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino on creating bad guys worth rooting for

Article // December 22, 2015
FBI, Weinstein Co. track down source of pirated 'Hateful Eight' screener

Article // December 22, 2015
Quentin Tarantino discusses his plan to retire — and the idea of having children

Article // December 22, 2015
With 'Hateful Eight,' Quentin Tarantino stirs the race relations pot... again

Article // December 21, 2015
'The Hateful Eight' and 'The Revenant' leak online

Article // December 21, 2015
Quentin Tarantino fires back at 'Hateful Eight' police boycott

Article // December 21, 2015
How Channing Tatum almost injured his 'Hateful Eight' costar Bruce Dern

Article // December 20, 2015
Stream the full soundtrack for 'The Hateful Eight'

Article // December 18, 2015
Tarantino accuses Disney of strong-arming theaters to dump 'Hateful Eight'

Article // December 16, 2015
'The Hateful Eight': EW review

Article // December 15, 2015
Hear the first track from the 'Hateful Eight' score

Article // December 15, 2015
'The Hateful Eight' raises curtain on final 70mm roadshow plans

Article // December 14, 2015
'The Hateful Eight' teases a 'big announcement'

Article // December 13, 2015
'The Hateful Eight' wide release moves up to New Year's Day

Article // December 11, 2015
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tarantino says 'Hateful Eight' began as Django novel

Article // December 11, 2015
Quentin Tarantino and 'The Hateful Eight' cast explain script leak

Article // December 08, 2015
Quentin Tarantino 'not worried' about planned police union 'surprise'

Article // December 06, 2015
James Gunn says 'The Hateful Eight' is 'probably' his favorite film this year

Article // December 02, 2015
'The Hateful Eight' cast and crew nerds-out on 70 mm 'roadshow' cut

Article // November 25, 2015
'Hateful Eight' TV spot reveals more about the mysterious plot

Article // November 20, 2015
The full trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'Hateful Eight' has arrived

Article // November 05, 2015
Quentin Tarantino breaks silence on 'Hateful Eight' police boycott

Article // November 03, 2015
LAPD union joins NYPD's in calling for Quentin Tarantino boycott

Article // October 27, 2015
