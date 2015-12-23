Top Navigation
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight
Most Recent
Netflix unveils 'extended version' of Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight' as 4-episode miniseries
Netflix unveils 'extended version' of Tarantino's
The Hateful Eight
as 4-episode miniseries
Read More
Next
See supercut of cinematic references in Quentin Tarantino's 'The Hateful Eight'
Quentin Tarantino Hateful Eight: Supercut video
Director nudges spaghetti westerns and horror films from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' to 'The Thing'
Read More
Next
What 'The Hateful Eight' would look like as a Looney Tunes cartoon
Hateful Eight, Looney Tunes mashup airs on Jimmy Kimmel
Read More
Next
See Ennio Morricone conduct the score for 'The Hateful Eight'
The Hateful Eight: See Ennio Morricone conduct the score
Read More
Next
Jennifer Jason Leigh was horrified over smashed 'Hateful Eight' guitar
Hateful Eight: Smashed guitar left Jennifer Jason Leigh 'heartbroken'
Read More
Next
Kurt Russell smashed a 'priceless, irreplaceable' antique guitar in 'Hateful Eight'
Hateful Eight: Guitar smashed by Kurt Russell was priceless
The museum is not happy.
Read More
Next
Ennio Morricone on scoring 'The Hateful Eight': Quentin Tarantino 'left me completely free'
Ennio Morricone on scoring 'The Hateful Eight': Quentin Tarantino 'left me completely free'
The legendary composer goes inside the making of the Oscar-nominated 'The Hateful Eight' score.
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino wants to adapt 'The Hateful Eight' for the stage
Quentin Tarantino talks The Hateful Eight play
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino called out for mistake in his Golden Globes speech
Golden Globes: Quentin Tarantino called out for mistake in Hateful Eight speech
Read More
Next
Tim Roth reveals the danger of falling asleep on a Quentin Tarantino set
Tim Roth: Don't fall asleep on a Quentin Tarantino set
Read More
Next
Breaking down the shocking 'Hateful Eight' ending with Walton Goggins
The Hateful Eight ending spoilers: Walton Goggins interview
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino says Confederate flag was the 'American Swastika'
Quentin Tarantino: Confederate flag was the 'American Swastika'
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino: The Hateful Eight interview
America's most notorious director talks about his most incendiary movie yet
Hateful Eight: Tarantino surprises audience
Hateful Eight wide release moved up to Tuesday
Hateful Eight: Jennifer Jason Leigh is 'crazy like a fox' in latest featurette
Quentin Tarantino talks Hateful Eight, 70mm filmmaking with Paul Thomas Anderson
Hateful Eight expands 'remarkable relationship' between Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino
When Quentin Met J-Law... to discuss 'The Hateful Eight'
When Quentin Tarantino met Jennifer Lawrence... to discuss The Hateful Eight
Article
//
December 23, 2015
Read More
Next
Kurt Russell would love to bring 'The Hateful Eight' to Broadway
Kurt Russell would love to bring The Hateful Eight to Broadway
Article
//
December 22, 2015
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino on creating bad guys worth rooting for
Hateful Eight: Quentin Tarantino and cast on creating bad guys worth rooting for
Article
//
December 22, 2015
Read More
Next
FBI, Weinstein Co. track down source of pirated 'Hateful Eight' screener
Hateful Eight: FBI and Weinstein Co. track down source of pirated screener
Article
//
December 22, 2015
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino discusses his plan to retire — and the idea of having children
Quentin Tarantino discusses his plan to retire — and the idea of having children
Article
//
December 22, 2015
Read More
Next
With 'Hateful Eight,' Quentin Tarantino stirs the race relations pot... again
The Hateful Eight's Quentin Tarantino defends how his films deal with race
Article
//
December 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight' and 'The Revenant' leak online
Hateful Eight, Revenant leak online ahead of release date
Article
//
December 21, 2015
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino fires back at 'Hateful Eight' police boycott
Quentin Tarantino fires back at Hateful Eight police boycott
Article
//
December 21, 2015
Read More
Next
How Channing Tatum almost injured his 'Hateful Eight' costar Bruce Dern
The Hateful Eight: Channing Tatum's Bruce Dern encounter almost injured the actor
Article
//
December 20, 2015
Read More
Next
Stream the full soundtrack for 'The Hateful Eight'
'The Hateful Eight' soundtrack can be streamed
Article
//
December 18, 2015
Read More
Next
Tarantino accuses Disney of strong-arming theaters to dump 'Hateful Eight'
Quentin Tarantino lashes out at Disney for allegedly pressuring theater to dump Hateful Eight
Article
//
December 16, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight': EW review
'The Hateful Eight': EW review
Article
//
December 15, 2015
Read More
Next
Hear the first track from the 'Hateful Eight' score
Ennio Morricone's 'Hateful Eight' score: hear the first song
Article
//
December 15, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight' raises curtain on final 70mm roadshow plans
Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight raises curtain on final 70mm roadshow plans
Article
//
December 14, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight' teases a 'big announcement'
The Hateful Eight: Quentin Tarantino movie announcement dropping Monday
Article
//
December 13, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight' wide release moves up to New Year's Day
The Hateful Eight: Release moved to Jan. 1
Article
//
December 11, 2015
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tarantino says 'Hateful Eight' began as Django novel
Quentin Tarantino explains how Hateful Eight began as a Django novel
Article
//
December 11, 2015
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino and 'The Hateful Eight' cast explain script leak
Quentin Tarantino, Hateful Eight cast discuss script leak on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Article
//
December 08, 2015
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino 'not worried' about planned police union 'surprise'
Quentin Tarantino 'not worried' about planned police union 'surprise'
Article
//
December 06, 2015
Read More
Next
James Gunn says 'The Hateful Eight' is 'probably' his favorite film this year
James Gunn gives thumbs-up to Quentin Tarantino's Hateful Eight
Article
//
December 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hateful Eight' cast and crew nerds-out on 70 mm 'roadshow' cut
The Hateful Eight cast and crew nerds-out on 70 mm 'roadshow' cut
Article
//
November 25, 2015
Read More
Next
'Hateful Eight' TV spot reveals more about the mysterious plot
Hateful Eight TV spot reveals more about the mysterious plot
Article
//
November 20, 2015
Read More
Next
The full trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'Hateful Eight' has arrived
Hateful Eight trailer: Quentin Tarantino's new film gets full teaser
Article
//
November 05, 2015
Read More
Next
Quentin Tarantino breaks silence on 'Hateful Eight' police boycott
Quentin Tarantino breaks silence on Hateful Eight police boycott
Article
//
November 03, 2015
Read More
Next
LAPD union joins NYPD's in calling for Quentin Tarantino boycott
Quentin Tarantino boycott: LAPD union joins NYPD union
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Read More
Next
