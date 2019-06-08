The Handmaid's Tale

'Blessed be the squad' in first 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 trailer

'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel 'The Testaments' getting Hulu TV adaptation

'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner responds to divisive season 3 reaction

'The Handmaid's Tale' season finale: EP Bruce Miller answers our burning questions

'The Handmaid's Tale' finale recap: The 5 biggest moments

'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Sacrifice'

Elisabeth Moss says hardest 'Handmaid's Tale' scene involved baby covered in 'cream cheese and jelly'

'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Liars'

'The Handmaid's Tale' renewed for season 4

'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Witness'

'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Heroic'

Why some 'Handmaid's Tale' actors were Emmy-eligible but others weren't

The Handmaid's Tale recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Unfit'

Elisabeth Moss and Stephen Colbert have a cry-off — and we can't stop laughing

TV // June 08, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' cast on how season 3 premiere marks totally 'new territory'

TV // June 05, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' season premiere recap: The 7 biggest moments

Recaps // June 05, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' stars break down Serena's shocking decision

TV // June 05, 2019
EW's 'Best of Shows' podcast: Why 'Handmaid's Tale' needs help

TV // June 04, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3 review: Blessed be the show that knows when to quit

TV Reviews // May 29, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' cast teases season 3: 'You have to fight fire with fire'

TV // May 24, 2019
Elisabeth Moss fronts a revolution in new 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3 trailer

TV // May 01, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' drops eerie season 3 teaser during Super Bowl

TV // February 03, 2019
Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser to guest star on 'Handmaid’s Tale'

TV // January 24, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' exclusive: Samira Wiley on the pain of refugee life

TV // December 03, 2018
Sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' Halloween costume upsets fans

TV // September 21, 2018
Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

Emmys // May 22, 2019
Activists don 'Handmaid’s Tale' costumes to protest Trump's Supreme Court nominee

TV // September 04, 2018
Alyssa Milano wears 'Handmaid’s Tale' costume to protest Trump’s court pick

TV // August 20, 2018
'Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski on cut rape scene: 'It was a bit too much'

Emmys // August 06, 2018
Joseph Fiennes reveals 'The Handmaid's Tale' scene he refused to do

TV // July 26, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' producer reveals [SPOILER] will return in season 3

TV // July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid’s Tale' finale review: June and the show make the wrong choice

TV // July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' finale recap: The long road to freedom

Recaps // July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' line of wines canceled

TV // July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: A Gilead tragedy

Recaps // July 05, 2018
Here's how 'Handmaid's Tale' got Oprah to do a voice-over

TV // June 27, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: Life, death, and Oprah

Recaps // June 27, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: Can this show get any darker?

Recaps // June 20, 2018
