Most Recent
'Blessed be the squad' in first 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 4 trailer
'Blessed be the squad' in first
The Handmaid's Tale
season 4 trailer
'The Handmaid's Tale' sequel 'The Testaments' getting Hulu TV adaptation
The Handmaid's Tale
sequel
The Testaments
getting Hulu TV adaptation
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner responds to divisive season 3 reaction
The Handmaid's Tale
showrunner responds to divisive season 3 reaction
'The Handmaid's Tale' season finale: EP Bruce Miller answers our burning questions
The Handmaid's Tale
season 3 finale: EP Bruce Miller answers our burning questions
'The Handmaid's Tale' finale recap: The 5 biggest moments
The Handmaid's Tale
season 3 finale recap: The 5 biggest moments
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Sacrifice'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Sacrifice'
Elisabeth Moss says hardest 'Handmaid's Tale' scene involved baby covered in 'cream cheese and jelly'
Elisabeth Moss says hardest
Handmaid's Tale
scene involved baby covered in 'cream cheese and jelly'
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Liars'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Liars'
'The Handmaid's Tale' renewed for season 4
The Handmaid's Tale
renewed for season 4
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Witness'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Witness'
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Heroic'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Heroic'
Why some 'Handmaid's Tale' actors were Emmy-eligible but others weren't
Why some
Handmaid's Tale
actors were Emmy-eligible but others weren't
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Unfit'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'Under His Eye'
What to Watch on Wednesday: June ups her efforts to find Hannah on
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments in 'Household'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments in 'Unknown Caller'
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: The 5 biggest moments from 'God Bless the Child'
Elisabeth Moss and Stephen Colbert have a cry-off — and we can't stop laughing
Elisabeth Moss and Stephen Colbert have a cry-off — and we can't stop laughing
TV
//
June 08, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' cast on how season 3 premiere marks totally 'new territory'
The Handmaid's Tale
cast on how season 3 premiere marks totally 'new territory'
TV
//
June 05, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' season premiere recap: The 7 biggest moments
The Handmaid's Tale
season premiere recap: The 7 biggest moments
Recaps
//
June 05, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' stars break down Serena's shocking decision
The Handmaid's Tale
stars break down Serena's shocking decision
TV
//
June 05, 2019
EW's 'Best of Shows' podcast: Why 'Handmaid's Tale' needs help
EW's
Best of Shows
podcast: Why
Handmaid's Tale
needs help
TV
//
June 04, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3 review: Blessed be the show that knows when to quit
The Handmaid's Tale
season 3 review: Blessed be the show that knows when to quit
TV Reviews
//
May 29, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' cast teases season 3: 'You have to fight fire with fire'
The Handmaid's Tale
cast teases season 3: 'You have to fight fire with fire'
TV
//
May 24, 2019
Elisabeth Moss fronts a revolution in new 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3 trailer
Elisabeth Moss fronts a revolution in
The Handmaid's Tale
season 3 trailer
TV
//
May 01, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' drops eerie season 3 teaser during Super Bowl
The Handmaid's Tale
drops eerie season 3 teaser during Super Bowl
TV
//
February 03, 2019
Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser to guest star on 'Handmaid’s Tale'
Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser to guest star on
The Handmaid’s Tale
TV
//
January 24, 2019
'The Handmaid's Tale' exclusive: Samira Wiley on the pain of refugee life
The Handmaid's Tale
exclusive: Samira Wiley on the pain of refugee life
TV
//
December 03, 2018
Sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' Halloween costume upsets fans
Sexy
Handmaid's Tale
Halloween costume removed from store
TV
//
September 21, 2018
Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?
Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?
Emmys
//
May 22, 2019
Activists don 'Handmaid’s Tale' costumes to protest Trump's Supreme Court nominee
Activists don
Handmaid’s Tale
costumes to protest Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
TV
//
September 04, 2018
Alyssa Milano wears 'Handmaid’s Tale' costume to protest Trump’s court pick
Alyssa Milano wears
Handmaid’s Tale
costume to protest Trump’s court pick
TV
//
August 20, 2018
'Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski on cut rape scene: 'It was a bit too much'
Handmaid's Tale
star Yvonne Strahovski on cut rape scene: 'It was a bit too much'
Emmys
//
August 06, 2018
Joseph Fiennes reveals 'The Handmaid's Tale' scene he refused to do
Joseph Fiennes reveals
The Handmaid's Tale
scene he refused to do
TV
//
July 26, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' producer reveals [SPOILER] will return in season 3
The Handmaid's Tale
producer reveals [SPOILER] will return in season 3
TV
//
July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid’s Tale' finale review: June and the show make the wrong choice
The Handmaid’s Tale
finale review: June and the show make the wrong choice
TV
//
July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' finale recap: The long road to freedom
The Handmaid's Tale
finale recap: The long road to freedom
Recaps
//
July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' line of wines canceled
The Handmaid's Tale
line of wines canceled
TV
//
July 11, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: A Gilead tragedy
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: A Gilead tragedy
Recaps
//
July 05, 2018
Here's how 'Handmaid's Tale' got Oprah to do a voice-over
Here's how
Handmaid's Tale
got Oprah to do a voice-over
TV
//
June 27, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: Life, death, and Oprah
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: Life, death, and Oprah
Recaps
//
June 27, 2018
'The Handmaid's Tale' recap: Can this show get any darker?
The Handmaid's Tale
recap: Can this show get any darker?
Recaps
//
June 20, 2018
