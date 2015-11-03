The Grinder

A 2015 Fox comedy series starring Rob Lowe as a TV lawyer and Fred Savage as his real-life lawyer brother.

Most Recent

'The Grinder' reunion alert: Rob Lowe to guest on Fred Savage's new Fox comedy

The Grinder reunion alert: Rob Lowe to guest on Fred Savage's new Fox comedy

Read More
'The Grinder' season 1: EW review

'The Grinder' season 1: EW review

A defense of the Fox meta comedy
Read More
'The Grinder' creators talk season (series?) finale

The Grinder finale: Creators drop 9 hints

Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel drop 9 hints about 'Full Circle'
Read More
'Arrow' star Colton Haynes returning to 'The Grinder'

Arrow star Colton Haynes returning to 'The Grinder'

The 'Teen Wolf' vet will resurface as the son of Mitch (Rob Lowe) in an April episode
Read More
'The Grinder' casts Caroline Rhea as sitcom star

The Grinder: Caroline Rhea to guest-star on Rob Lowe comedy

Exclusive: She'll play the star of the sitcom 'Fran of the House,' in which Dean appeared as a 'hot mechanic'
Read More
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: See 'Arrow' star Colton Haynes on 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Colton Haynes stars as Rob Lowe's son in exclusive first look

Read More

More The Grinder

'Office' alum Jenna Fischer to guest-star on 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Jenna Fischer, Chris Klein to guest-star

Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'Exodus'

The Grinder recap: Exodus

Dean gets thrown out, ends up in a cliff-hanger
Read More
'Pretty Little Liars' star Chad Lowe to direct Rob Lowe on 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Chad Lowe to direct Rob Lowe on Fox series

Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'The Olyphant in the Room'

The Grinder recap: The Olyphant in the Room

Read More
Maya Rudolph to guest-star in multiple episodes of 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Maya Rudolph to guest-star

Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'Grinder Rests in Peace'

The Grinder recap: Grinder Rests in Peace

Read More

The Grinder creators tease Thanksgiving episode with Jason Alexander and Timothy Olyphant

Arielle Kebbel also cameos as a love interest.

All The Grinder

'The Grinder' recap: 'A Bittersweet Grind (Une Mouture Amer)'

The Grinder recap: A Bittersweet Grind (Une Mouture Amer)

Article // November 03, 2015
Read More
'Napoleon Dynamite' star Efren Ramirez to guest on 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Efren Ramirez, of Napoleon Dynamite fame, to play Rob Lowe's body double

Article // October 28, 2015
Read More
Did 'Grinder' promo cause World Series outage? Rob Lowe and Fred Savage respond

Did Grinder promo cause World Series power outage? Rob Lowe and Fred Savage respond

Article // October 28, 2015
Read More
Fox orders full season of 'The Grinder'

The Grinder full season ordered by Fox

Article // October 27, 2015
Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'Little Mitchard No More'

The Grinder recap: Little Mitchard No More

Article // October 21, 2015
Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'The Curious Disappearance of Mr. Donovan'

The Grinder recap: The Curious Disappearance of Mr. Donovan

Article // October 13, 2015
Read More
'The Grinder' exclusive clip: Is there a mole at the firm?

The Grinder exclusive clip: Is there a mole at the firm?

Article // October 12, 2015
Read More
How Fred Savage went from actor to director to actor with 'The Grinder'

Fred Savage: How the Grinder actor went from actor to director to actor again

Article // May 10, 2018
Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'A Hero Has Fallen'

The Grinder recap: A Hero Has Fallen

Article // October 07, 2015
Read More
Rob Lowe's 'The Grinder' taps Nathan Fielder as guest star

Rob Lowe's 'The Grinder' taps Nathan Fielder as guest star

Article // October 01, 2015
Read More
'The Grinder' recap: 'Pilot'

The Grinder recap: Pilot

Article // September 30, 2015
Read More
Rob Lowe on his meta new show 'The Grinder,' the art of the fan selfie

Rob Lowe on his meta new show 'The Grinder,' the art of the fan selfie

Article // September 29, 2015
Read More
Jason Alexander joins 'The Grinder'

Jason Alexander joins 'The Grinder'

Article // September 16, 2015
Read More
'The Grinder' gets new showrunner

The Grinder: Ben Wexler named new showrunner

Article // September 14, 2015
Read More
'Married' star Nat Faxon to guest on Rob Lowe's comedy 'The Grinder'

Nat Faxon to guest-star on The Grinder, Rob Lowe comedy

Article // August 24, 2015
Read More
Showrunner Greg Malins departs 'The Grinder'

The Grinder: Greg Malins departs as showrunner

Article // August 24, 2015
Read More
Emmanuelle Chriqui to guest-star on Rob Lowe's new comedy 'The Grinder'

Rob Lowe's The Grinder: Emmanuelle Chriqui to guest-star in new Fox comedy as love interest

Article // August 21, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com