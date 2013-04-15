Top Navigation
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
Most Recent
Baz Luhrmann: Prince almost contributed theme to 'Great Gatsby'
Baz Luhrmann: Prince almost contributed theme to 'Great Gatsby'
Read More
Next
'Great Gatsby' writer F. Scott Fitzgerald's home up for sale for $3 million
Here's your chance to live in 'Great Gatsby' writer F. Scott Fitzgerald's home
Read More
Next
Salman Rushdie gives classic books low ratings on Goodreads
Salman Rushdie gives classic books low ratings on Goodreads
Read More
Next
The Great Gatsby Movie Review
The Great Gatsby Movie Review
Read More
Next
The legend of Zelda
The legend of Zelda
Gatsby reignites interest in Zelda Fitzgerald and triggers a slew of novels about her life.
Read More
Next
James Franco defends 'The Great Gatsby'
James Franco defends 'The Great Gatsby'
Read More
Next
More The Great Gatsby
'The Great Gatsby' opens Cannes
'The Great Gatsby' opens Cannes
Read More
Next
Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Great Gatsby'
Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Great Gatsby'
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' soundtrack and the rich history of the rock star composer
'The Great Gatsby' soundtrack and the rich history of the rock star composer
Read More
Next
The soundtrack that makes Gatsby sing
The soundtrack that makes Gatsby sing
Read More
Next
Martha Stewart: Gold lame leggings?!
Martha Stewart: Gold lame leggings?!
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' premiere
'The Great Gatsby' premiere
Read More
Next
Prada's 'Dress Gatsby' exhibit opening: What the stars wore -- PHOTOS
Previous
Hear Emeli Sande and Bryan Ferry's Gatsby-fied redo of 'Crazy in Love'
F. Scott Fitzgerald and his 'Gatsby' money
The true Hollywood story of F. Scott Fitzgerald
Lana Del Rey's 'The Great Gatsby' contribution 'Young and Beautiful': Hear it here!
See the Brooks Brothers 'Great Gatsby' menswear collection
Next
All The Great Gatsby
Fergie, Q-Tip drop 'Great Gatsby' soundtrack song: Hear it here
Fergie, Q-Tip drop 'Great Gatsby' soundtrack song: Hear it here
Article
//
April 15, 2013
Read More
Next
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
Article
//
April 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby': 1926 film trailer
'The Great Gatsby': 1926 film trailer
Article
//
April 11, 2013
Read More
Next
'Great Gatsby': Even more posters!
'Great Gatsby': Even more posters!
Article
//
April 08, 2013
Read More
Next
Amy Winehouse's dad on Beyonce's 'Back to Black'
Amy Winehouse's dad on Beyonce's 'Back to Black'
Article
//
April 05, 2013
Read More
Next
Jay-Z's 'Great Gatsby' soundtrack revealed: See the full tracklist
Jay-Z's 'Great Gatsby' soundtrack revealed: See the full tracklist
Article
//
April 04, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' trailer: Beyoncé covers Amy Winehouse
'The Great Gatsby' trailer: Beyoncé covers Amy Winehouse
Article
//
April 04, 2013
Read More
Next
Beyonce, Andre 3000 to cover Amy Winehouse for 'Gatsby' soundtrack
Beyonce, Andre 3000 to cover Amy Winehouse for 'Gatsby' soundtrack
Article
//
April 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'Great Gatsby' character posters: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan
'Great Gatsby' character posters: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan
Article
//
April 01, 2013
Read More
Next
'Great Gatsby' to open Cannes
'Great Gatsby' to open Cannes
Article
//
March 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby': Costume designer Catherine Martin on collaborating with Miuccia Prada
'The Great Gatsby': Costume designer Catherine Martin on collaborating with Miuccia Prada
Article
//
January 24, 2013
Read More
Next
Prada's Great Gatsby costumes, the Batmobile sells for $4.2 million and more
Prada's Great Gatsby costumes, the Batmobile sells for $4.2 million and more
Article
//
January 22, 2013
Read More
Next
The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby
Article
//
January 11, 2013
Read More
Next
Jay-Z scoring 'The Great Gatsby'
Jay-Z scoring 'The Great Gatsby'
Article
//
January 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' trailer, with Leonardo DiCaprio
'The Great Gatsby' trailer, with Leonardo DiCaprio
Article
//
December 20, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' posters: Isla Fisher and Joel Edgerton -- PHOTOS
'The Great Gatsby' posters: Isla Fisher and Joel Edgerton -- PHOTOS
Article
//
December 18, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' release pushed back to May 10
'The Great Gatsby' release pushed back to May 10
Article
//
September 20, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby': Joel Edgerton talks the film's delayed release date
'The Great Gatsby': Joel Edgerton talks the film's delayed release date
Article
//
August 07, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' moving to Summer 2013
'The Great Gatsby' moving to Summer 2013
Article
//
August 06, 2012
Read More
Next
Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire in new 'Great Gatsby' photos
Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire in new 'Great Gatsby' photos
Article
//
June 12, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' trailer misspells Ziegfeld Follies
'The Great Gatsby' trailer misspells Ziegfeld Follies
Article
//
May 23, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Great Gatsby' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is Jay Gatsby
'The Great Gatsby' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is Jay Gatsby
Article
//
May 22, 2012
Read More
Next
