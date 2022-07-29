Ryan Gosling returning for The Gray Man sequel as Netflix sets spin-off
Welcome to the Gray Man cinematic universe.
Ryan Gosling and the Russos talk The Gray Man, brutal fight scenes, and bonding over pizza
Gosling explains how Joe and Anthony Russo tormented him with carbs on the set of Netflix’s new spy thriller.
The Gray Man review: Russo Brothers' globe-trotting thriller delivers movie stars and mayhem
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans go mano a mano as two improbably pretty assassins with no mercy (or relaxed-fit chinos) to spare.
Chris Evans and his 'trash stache' hunt Ryan Gosling in heart-pounding The Gray Man trailer
These are some good-looking killers.
Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas face off in The Gray Man
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo tease Ryan Gosling's 'genius' performance in their forthcoming Netflix spy thriller.
Chris Evans shows off 'painful' bruises from 'tussle' on Gray Man set
Evans stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the Netflix spy thriller.