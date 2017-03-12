Top Navigation
The Good Wife
The Good Wife
Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles, and Chris Noth star in the legal/family drama.
Why Alan Cumming had to re-dub his lines on 'The Good Wife’
Why Alan Cumming had to re-dub his lines with an American pronunciation on
The Good Wife
'The Good Fight' costume designer on dressing Christine Baranski's powerful Diane Lockhart
The Good Fight
costume designer on dressing Christine Baranski's powerful Diane Lockhart
'The Good Wife' spin-off adds Justin Bartha
Justin Bartha joins Good Wife spinoff
'The Good Wife' spin-off starts production, finally gets a name
The Good Fight: The Good Wife spin-off gets name, production begins
Delroy Lindo joins 'The Good Wife' spin-off
Good Wife spinoff: Delroy Lindo joins CBS All Access series
'The Good Wife': Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles stage mini-reunion
The Good Wife: Julianna Margulies, Josh Charles reunite
'Game of Thrones' wins drama series writing
Emmys 2016: Game of Thrones wins drama series writing
'The Good Wife' creators have officially taken over online spin-off
The Good Wife creators are showrunners for online spinoff
Great news for fans of the drama that ended on CBS in April
Jeffrey Dean Morgan on that 'Good Wife' ending: 'I didn't like it'
Good Wife: Jeffrey Dean Morgan didn't like finale
'Good Wife' spin-off moving forward, CBS confirms
'Good Wife' spin-off moving forward, CBS confirms
'The Good Wife' spin-off in the works — but not for broadcast
The Good Wife spinoff in the works — but not for broadcast
Does wanting closure from 'The Good Wife' make you dumb?
The Good Wife finale: Does wanting closure make you dumb?
The Good Wife finale postmortem: Robert and Michelle King talk William Gardner
Robert and Michelle King say Will Gardner's return to the finale was meant to be a fantasy
Good Wife creators share emotional goodbye letter
The Good Wife finale recap: End
'The Good Wife' series finale: EW review
The Good Wife finale ending: Robert and Michelle King explain
'The Good Wife': Josh Charles bids farewell to series
'The Good Wife' poll: Did Alicia get a proper send-off?
The Good Wife finale poll: Did Alicia get a proper send-off?
March 12, 2017
'The Good Wife' creators tease 'surprising but inevitable' finale
The Good Wife finale: Creators Michelle and Robert King talk series
May 06, 2016
The Must List: 'The Good Wife' goes out in top form, Drake gets groovy
The Must List: The Good Wife, Drake, Veep
May 05, 2016
'The Good Wife': EW series review
'The Good Wife': EW series review
May 05, 2016
'The Good Wife': 10 times Will Gardner made you weak in the knees
The Good Wife: Will Gardner GIFs
May 02, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Verdict'
The Good Wife recap: Verdict
May 02, 2016
Why 'The Good Wife' stars are about to have more fun together
Julianna Margulies talks drinking on The Good Wife
April 29, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Party'
The Good Wife recap: Party
April 25, 2016
Julianna Margulies: Fans will either 'love or hate' the 'Good Wife' finale
The Good Wife series finale: Julianna Margulies says fans will either 'love or hate it'
April 21, 2016
'The Good Wife': 5 revelations from the cast and showrunners' farewell talk
'The Good Wife': 5 revelations from the cast and showrunners' farewell talk
April 18, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Landing'
The Good Wife recap: Landing
April 18, 2016
Is Josh Charles in 'The Good Wife' finale?
'The Good Wife' finale: Showrunner responds to Josh Charles rumors
April 17, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Unmanned'
The Good Wife recap: Unmanned
March 28, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Shoot'
The Good Wife recap: Shoot
March 21, 2016
Let's rank Alicia Florrick's love interests on 'The Good Wife'
The Good Wife: Ranking Alicia Florrick's love interests
January 03, 2017
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Hearing'
The Good Wife recap: Hearing
March 07, 2016
'The Good Wife': Matthew Morrison wants to put Peter Florrick in jail
The Good Wife: Matthew Morrison thinks 'orange looks good on Peter Florrick'
March 04, 2016
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'The Good Wife': A shirtless Jason meets Alicia's family
The Good Wife promo: A shirtless Jason meets Alicia's family
February 29, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Targets'
The Good Wife recap: Targets
February 22, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Monday'
The Good Wife recap: Monday
February 15, 2016
'Good Wife' creators: Decision to end show only happened last week
Good Wife creators: Decision to end show only happened last week
February 08, 2016
Josh Charles congratulates 'Good Wife' team on 'amazing run'
The Good Wife ending: Josh Charles congratulates team on 'amazing run'
February 08, 2016
'Good Wife' final season announced in Super Bowl 50 ad
'Good Wife' final season announced in Super Bowl ad
February 07, 2016
'The Good Wife' recap: 'Judged'
The Good Wife recap: Judged
February 01, 2016
Julianna Margulies jokes about 'The Good Wife' ending in April
Julianna Margulies: Good Wife ending in April comment a joke
January 22, 2016
