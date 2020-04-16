The Good Fight

Most Recent

The Good Fight to end with season 6 — and a 'civil war'
Co-creators Robert and Michelle King preview the final season of the legal drama, which will find Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart facing a violent rift in the country she loves.
Christine Baranski reflects on her 'most fraught season' as Diane on The Good Fight
Hailing season 5 as the best yet, the actress discusses exploring Diane's "biases and weaknesses" and the finale's status quo shift.
Selena Gomez slams 'tasteless' kidney transplant jokes on TV shows
Gomez responds to fan outrage over shows like The Good Fight and Saved by the Bell referencing kidney transplants after her own experience with the medical procedure.
The Good Fight bosses break down Diane's fireside chat with Elaine May's RBG
The Good Fight showrunners Michelle and Robert King reveal why they decided to have Diane talk to the late Supreme Court Justice in episode 6, titled "And the two partners had a fight..."
Christine Baranski will wage The Good Fight into season 6 with renewal
Paramount+ renews the acclaimed drama for another new season.
Diane and Adrian see the pandemic as an opportunity in The Good Fight sneak peek
You haven't lived until you've heard Christine Baranski say "Zoom.com."
Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo returning for The Good Fight season 5 premiere
Attorney Alan Dershowitz demands apology for The Good Fight's Jeffrey Epstein episode
The Good Fight season 4 premiere is free to watch online for Emmys season
Delroy Lindo on if Adrian will ever get a goodbye on The Good Fight
Cush Jumbo exits The Good Fight ahead of season 5
The Good Fight composer breaks down the bombastic main title music
The Good Fight bosses break down the Jeffrey Epstein-focused season 4 finale

Meet Your Makers: Michelle and Robert King reveal their biggest influences
TV // April 16, 2020
Watch The Good Fight cast and crew sing 'You Are My Sunshine'
TV // April 16, 2020
The Good Fight recap: The gang deals with who let the dogs out
Recaps // April 16, 2020
Michael J. Fox confounds Diane and Julius in absurd The Good Fight sneak peek
TV // April 15, 2020
The Good Fight season 4 is loopy, paranoid, all over the place, and gripping: Review
TV // April 09, 2020
How Evil inspired the season 4 premiere of The Good Fight
TV // April 09, 2020
The Good Fight premiere recap: The gang deals with Hillary Clinton as president
Recaps // April 09, 2020
The Good Fight season 4 trailer is 'motherf—ing nuts'
TV // March 30, 2020
The Good Fight sets April return date for 'absurdist' season 4
TV // February 13, 2020
The Good Fight adds Hugh Dancy, brings back Michael J. Fox from The Good Wife
TV // January 12, 2020
John Larroquette joining the cast of The Good Fight as an 'uber-lawyer'
TV // December 17, 2019
Rose Leslie will not be returning for fourth season of The Good Fight 
Comic-Con // July 20, 2019
What do the Emmys have against Christine Baranski?
Emmys // July 16, 2019
The Good Fight season 1 will air on CBS this summer
TV // May 29, 2019
Julianna Margulies was done 'protecting CBS' over real reason she hasn't gone on The Good Fight
TV // May 21, 2019
The Good Fight ends an apocalyptic season with the whimper before a bang: EW review
TV Reviews // May 16, 2019
The Good Fight finale recap: The one with the scary cliffhanger
Recaps // May 16, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one with Maia's stormy return
Recaps // May 09, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one that CBS 'censored'
Recaps // May 02, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one with the Downton Abbey crossover
Recaps // April 25, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one with Lucca's literal good fight against Nazis
Recaps // April 11, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one with the raging storm and the destructive meme
Recaps // April 04, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one where Diane uses 'the good fight' in a sentence
Recaps // March 28, 2019
The Good Fight recap: The one where Michael Sheen devours all of the scenery
Recaps // March 21, 2019
See what The Good Fight decided to blow up in this year's explosive opening credits
TV // March 20, 2019
