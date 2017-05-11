The Goldbergs season 10 picks up months after Murray's death, 'feels like a huge reboot'
"We have tons of momentum rolling into this new season," co-showrunner Chris Bishop says of the ABC comedy.
Jeff Garlin may still appear on The Goldbergs this season through previously shot footage
The comedian exited the ABC comedy after an investigation into complaints about his on-set behavior.
Jeff Garlin exits The Goldbergs after HR investigation into multiple complaints over on-set behavior
EW has learned the actor left the ABC sitcom after numerous complaints of his behavior towards staffers on set.
George Segal's final episode of The Goldbergs to air Wednesday
The actor, who died in March, played Pops on the ABC comedy for 8 seasons.
The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey reveals her favorite gags from the ABC comedy
The ABC comedy's eighth season kicks off with a tribute to the classic film Airplane!