The Godfather Part III

Most Recent

Andy Garcia reflects on his Godfather dream coming true and 'unjust' Sofia Coppola criticism
Watch Francis Ford Coppola pull you back in with trailer for new cut of Godfather: Part III
New Francis Ford Coppola edit of The Godfather: Part III heading to theaters
Release the Coppola Cut!
The Godfather auction: Mario Puzo archive available
The Godfather: Part III
The Godfather Part III
Advertisement

More The Godfather Part III

Don Novello's past
The actor was once arrested for impersonating a priest at the Vatican
The Godfather III
Al Pacino talks
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com