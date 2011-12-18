Top Navigation
Most Recent
Next Lisbeth Salander novel gets 'eye'-catching title and cover
Next Lisbeth Salander novel gets 'eye'-catching title and cover
Read More
Next
Lisbeth Salander, as seen by new author
The Girl in the Spider's Web author David Lagercrantz answers: Is Lisbeth Salander a psychopath?
Read More
Next
Sequel to Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series set for August release
Sequel to Stieg Larsson's 'Millennium' series set for August release
Read More
Next
On The Books: Stieg Larsson basically was Mikael Blomkvist
On The Books: Stieg Larsson basically was Mikael Blomkvist
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' graphic novel
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' graphic novel
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' sequel is not coming out in 2013
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' sequel is not coming out in 2013
Read More
Next
More The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Book)
Read the first four pages of the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' graphic novel
Read the first four pages of the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' graphic novel
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Blu-ray exclusives
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' Blu-ray exclusives
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Behind the scenes of the opening credits
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Behind the scenes of the opening credits
Read More
Next
Vanity Fair's 2012 Hollywood Issue cover girls
Vanity Fair's 2012 Hollywood Issue cover girls
Read More
Next
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel: The Girl Who Played With Fire is still happening, according to Sony
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel: The Girl Who Played With Fire is still happening, according to Sony
Read More
Next
Rooney Mara talks future projects, promoting 'Dragon Tattoo': 'Everyone is like, So, the rape scene. Was that hard?'
Rooney Mara talks future projects, promoting 'Dragon Tattoo': 'Everyone is like, So, the rape scene. Was that hard?'
Read More
Next
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Movie vs. book
Previous
Box office update: 'Mission: Impossible' cruises to Friday win with $9.7 million
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and the murderous tunes of Enya
Box office preview: Can 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' reinvigorate the movies?
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Book or movie first?
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' marketing chided by Stieg Larsson partner
Next
All The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Book)
Justin Bieber, 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' and Meryl Streep: This week's PopWatch Planner
Justin Bieber, 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,' and Meryl Streep: This week's PopWatch Planner
Article
//
December 18, 2011
Read More
Next
Rooney Mara appears on 'Letterman'
Rooney Mara appears on 'Letterman'
Article
//
December 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara talks about her Golden Globe nomination
'Dragon Tattoo" star Rooney Mara talks about her Golden Globe nomination
Article
//
December 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': red-carpet photos
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': red-carpet photos
Article
//
December 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' hits early
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' hits early
Article
//
December 13, 2011
Read More
Next
Emma Roberts is 'The Girl With the Tramp Stamp Tattoo'
Emma Roberts is 'The Girl With the Tramp Stamp Tattoo'
Article
//
December 07, 2011
Read More
Next
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo: a new promo clip pays tribute to '80s show 'Hard Copy'
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo: a new promo clip pays tribute to '80s show 'Hard Copy'
Article
//
December 06, 2011
Read More
Next
Daniel Craig slams Kardashians in GQ UK interview
Daniel Craig slams Kardashians in GQ UK interview
Article
//
November 30, 2011
Read More
Next
Gary Oldman to finally join Oscars' First-Timers' Club?
Gary Oldman to finally join Oscars' First-Timers' Club?
Article
//
November 28, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl With Dragon Tattoo' forces NY critics to adjust schedule
'Girl With Dragon Tattoo' forces NY critics to adjust schedule
Article
//
November 22, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher on new TV spot
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher on new TV spot
Article
//
November 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher talks Oscar chances
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher talks Oscar chances
Article
//
November 14, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Entertainment Weekly cover
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Entertainment Weekly cover
Article
//
November 10, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' and H&M team up
'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' and H&M team up
Article
//
October 26, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl With a Dragon Tattoo' poster: No nudity, still interesting
'Girl With a Dragon Tattoo' poster: No nudity, still interesting
Article
//
December 11, 2016
Read More
Next
'Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher and Rooney Mara discuss
'Dragon Tattoo': David Fincher and Rooney Mara discuss
Article
//
October 17, 2011
Read More
Next
Kenny Loggins performs spoof songs for 'Transformers' and 'The Help'
Kenny Loggins performs spoof songs for 'Transformers' and 'The Help'
Article
//
October 11, 2011
Read More
Next
Rooney Mara eying 'Oldboy'
Rooney Mara eying 'Oldboy'
Article
//
September 29, 2011
Read More
Next
'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer: Lisbeth's secrets
'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer: Lisbeth's secrets
Article
//
September 22, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': The 8-minute trailer revealed before 'Straw Dogs'
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': The 8-minute trailer revealed before 'Straw Dogs'
Article
//
September 15, 2011
Read More
Next
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's Rooney Mara interview
Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's Rooney Mara interview
Article
//
August 11, 2011
Read More
Next
Stieg Larsson's fourth novel
Stieg Larsson's fourth novel
Article
//
August 03, 2011
Read More
Next
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo nude poster
Girl with the Dragon Tattoo nude poster
Article
//
June 08, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer
'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' trailer
Article
//
June 01, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Like what you see in the teaser??
'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo': Like what you see in the teaser??
Article
//
May 31, 2011
Read More
Next
Load More
