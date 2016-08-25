Skip to content
The Girl on the Train
Not just
The Girl on the Train
: All the ways girls travel in book titles
'The Girl on the Train' isn't the only girl on a vehicle in a book title.
Read More
Image
Weekend box office: Madea clobbers Jack Reacher
Read More
Image
Girl on the Train's American setting: British critics and fans slam the location change
Read More
Image
Weekend box office: The Girl on the Train chugs along at No. 1
Read More
Image
The Girl on the Train spoilers: The killer speaks
Read More
The Girl on the Train
Luke Evans and Haley Bennett on 'Girl on the Train' sex scenes
Read More
Image
The Girl on the Train movie spoilers discussion
Image
Box office predictions: Girl on the Train on track for top debut
Image
The Girl on the Train: Rebecca Ferguson on Anna
Image
Emily Blunt: Girl on the Train lets women be bad, flawed, and wrong
Image
'The Girl on the Train': EW review
Image
The Girl on the Train reviews: Emily Blunt stands out while thriller derails
Image
Girl on the Train: Allison Janney 'arrested' Emily Blunt 'for acting infractions' on set
Image
Girl on the Train movie: How Emily Blunt, Justin Theroux entertained themselves on set
Image
The Girl on the Train: How Justin Theroux figured out Emily Blunt was pregnant on set
Image
The Girl on the Train: Emily Blunt on working with women
Image
The Girl on the Train: The terrifying scene that's not in the book
Image
The Girl on the Train: Why Paula Hawkins didn't want to write the screenplay
Image
The Girl on the Train: Emily Blunt's most intense character yet
Article
//
August 25, 2016
Image
The Girl on the Train switch from London to New York explained
Article
//
August 25, 2016
Image
Girl on the Train trailer: Emily Blunt isn't 'helping anybody'
Article
//
July 18, 2016
Image
Best-selling books of 2016: Here's what has dominated the list so far
Article
//
July 12, 2016
RACHEL WATSON (Emily Blunt)
Girl on the Train trailer highlights: 7 things we loved
Article
//
April 20, 2016
Image
Girl on the Train: First trailer released, starring Emily Blunt
Article
//
April 19, 2016
Image
Girl on the Train: Emily Blunt says movie is the most challenging thing she's ever done
Article
//
January 03, 2016
Image
Paula Hawkins reflects on the crazy success of 'The Girl on the Train'
Article
//
December 12, 2015
Image
The Girl on the Train: Luke Evans replaces Jared Leto
Article
//
November 04, 2015
Image
The Girl on the Train set for fall 2016 release
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Image
Edgar Ramirez in talks to board The Girl on the Train
Article
//
October 22, 2015
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Paula Hawkins heading on U.S. book tour -- exclusive
Article
//
September 17, 2015
Image
Haley Bennett in negotiations to join Emily Blunt in The Girl on the Train
Article
//
August 24, 2015
Image
The Girl on the Train movie: Casting the role of Tom
Article
//
August 19, 2015
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt in talks to star in The Girl on the Train
Article
//
June 04, 2015
Tate Taylor
The Help director Tate Taylor to helm Girl on the Train for DreamWorks
Article
//
May 21, 2015
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
'Girl on the Train' author Paula Hawkins talks next book
Article
//
March 11, 2015
