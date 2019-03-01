Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Gifted
Chevron Right
The Gifted
Share
The Gifted
Most Recent
Fox cancels
The Gifted
and
Rel
Fox cancels
The Gifted
and
Rel
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' star on Polaris' season 2 arc and reckoning with Magneto's legacy
The Gifted
star on Polaris' season 2 arc and reckoning with Magneto's legacy
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' season finale recap: Take one for the team
The Gifted
season finale recap: Take one for the team
Read More
Next
'The Gifted': Stephen Moyer talks Reed's fate, reveals his character's on-set nickname
The Gifted
: Stephen Moyer talks Reed's fate, reveals his character's on-set nickname
Read More
Next
What to Watch on Tuesday: Jennifer Lopez's 'World of Dance', binge BBC America's 'Dynasties'
What to Watch on Tuesday: Jennifer Lopez's
World of Dance
, binge BBC America's
Dynasties
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: Time to choose a side
The Gifted
recap: Time to choose a side
Read More
Next
More The Gifted
'The Gifted' recap: Battle in the tunnels
The Gifted
recap: Battle in the tunnels
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' boss says there's 'more to learn' about [SPOILER]'s fate
The Gifted
boss says there's 'more to learn' about [SPOILER]'s fate
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' boss on how Sean Hannity inspired Benedict Ryan
The Gifted
boss on how Sean Hannity inspired Benedict Ryan
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: No humans allowed
The Gifted
recap: No humans allowed
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'hoMe'
The Gifted
recap: The last dragon
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: Mutant marriage counseling
The Gifted
recap: Mutant marriage counseling
Read More
Next
The Gifted
recap: Time to make a choice
Close
Close
Previous
The Gifted
recap: Magneto and insulin
The Gifted
boss reveals how Stan Lee's cameo in the pilot came together last minute
The Gifted
recap: Seize the means of production
The Gifted
recap: Frost family history
The Gifted
recap: A mutant meet-cute
Next
All The Gifted
'The Gifted' recap: Unhappy reunions
The Gifted
recap: Unhappy reunions
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: Meet the Morlocks
The Gifted
recap: Meet the Morlocks
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: Wrestling with guilt
The Gifted
recap: Wrestling with guilt
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted': Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker tease 'fork in the road' for the Struckers
The Gifted
: Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker tease 'fork in the road' for the Struckers
TV
//
October 02, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted': Grace Byers on Reeva's ruthless opening scene and next steps
The Gifted
: Grace Byers on Reeva's ruthless opening scene and her next steps
TV
//
September 25, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted': What you need to know from season 1
The Gifted
: Here's what you need to remember from season 1
Recaps
//
September 26, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' boss talks 'doubling down' on mutant groups, X-Men connections in season 2
The Gifted
boss talks 'doubling down' on mutant groups, X-Men connections in season 2
TV
//
September 26, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' cast teases the Morlocks, villainous Purifiers, and modern parallels
The Gifted
cast teases the Morlocks, villainous Purifiers, and modern parallels
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2018
Read More
Next
Polaris goes into labor in first look photo from 'The Gifted' season 2
Polaris goes into labor in first look photo from
The Gifted
season 2
TV
//
July 13, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' finale recap: 'eXtraction'/'X-roads'
The Gifted
finale recap: 'eXtraction'/'X-roads'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' star teases how Magneto factors into the season finale
The Gifted
's Emma Dumont teases how Magneto factors into the season finale
TV
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' renewed for season 2 at Fox
The Gifted
renewed for season 2 at Fox
TV
//
January 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: '3 X 1'
The Gifted
recap: '3 x 1'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
Best of 2017: How 'The Gifted' put mutants into the health care debate
Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): How
The Gifted
put mutants into the health care debate
TV
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'eXploited'
The Gifted
recap: 'eXploited'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' star talks Esme's frosty midseason finale reveal
The Gifted
star talks Esme's frosty midseason finale reveal
TV
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' star teases Esme's 'family dynamic' in midseason finale
The Gifted
star teases Esme's 'family dynamic' in midseason finale
TV
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'outfoX'
The Gifted
recap: 'outfoX'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'threat of eXtinction'
The Gifted
recap: 'threat of eXtinction'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'eXtreme measures'
The Gifted
recap: 'eXtreme measures'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'got your siX'
The Gifted
recap: 'got your siX'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' star Natalie Alyn Lind teases 'angry' next episode
The Gifted
star Natalie Alyn Lind teases 'angry' next episode, new mutant ally
TV
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'boXed in'
The Gifted
recap: 'boXed in'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'eXit Strategy'
The Gifted
recap: 'eXit Strategy'
Recaps
//
March 01, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Gifted' recap: 'eXodus'
The Gifted
recap: 'eXodus'
Recaps
//
October 16, 2017
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.