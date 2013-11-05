Top Navigation
The Following
The Following
'The Following' boss on what might have been in season 4
The Following: Who survived the series finale?
Read More
Next
Kevin Bacon thanks 'Following' fans
Kevin Bacon thanks fans after 'Following' cancellation
Read More
Next
'The Following': Will Ryan finally pay for his sins?
'The Following': Will Ryan finally pay for his sins?
Read More
Next
Kevin Bacon: A Hardy soul in 'The Following' spoof?
Kevin Bacon thinks everyone is trying to kill him in 'The Following' spoof
Read More
Next
'The Following' review: New killers, same Bacon
'The Following' review: New killers, same Bacon
Read More
Next
'The Following' is getting new showrunners
'The Following' is getting new showrunners
Read More
Next
'The Following' season finale: ...who was THAT?! -- POLL
'The Following' season finale: ...who was THAT?! -- POLL
Read More
Next
'The Following': Ahead of season finale, Sam Underwood 'fesses up
'The Following': Ahead of season finale, Sam Underwood 'fesses up
Read More
Next
'The Following' stars open up about the shocking death
'The Following' stars open up about the shocking death
Read More
Next
PopWatch Planner: Grammys, 'American Horror Story: Coven' finale, more
PopWatch Planner: Grammys, 'American Horror Story: Coven' finale, more
Read More
Next
'The Following': Sam Underwood on THAT season premiere twist
'The Following': Sam Underwood on THAT season premiere twist
Read More
Next
'The Following': Meet season 2's new faces
'The Following': Meet season 2's new faces
Read More
Next
'Following': 'Vigilante' Ryan in season 2
Fox is putting 'The Following' season 1 online for holiday binge
The Following' season 1: Watch the final parts of video recap series
A Beard to Be Feared
Watch: Parts 3 and 4 of 'Following' season 1 video recap series
'The Following' season 1 video recaps: Watch
Next
Jacinda Barrett cast on 'The Following'
Jacinda Barrett cast on 'The Following'
Article
//
November 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' season 2 teasers: 'A new face of evil' coming - VIDEO
'The Following' season 2 teasers: 'A new face of evil' coming - VIDEO
Article
//
September 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' casts '90210' star as series regular
'The Following' casts '90210' star as series regular
Article
//
August 20, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' season finale: Rewriting the final chapter
'The Following' season finale: Rewriting the final chapter
Article
//
April 30, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following': Shawn Ashmore on Mike's return, returning to 'X-Men'
'The Following': Shawn Ashmore on Mike's return, returning to 'X-Men'
Article
//
April 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' star James Purefoy: EW Pop Culture Personality Test
'The Following' star James Purefoy: EW Pop Culture Personality Test
Article
//
April 01, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following': Joe Carroll shows his softer side -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
'The Following': Joe Carroll shows his softer side -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article
//
March 21, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following': Adan Canto on playing evil and filming that scene...
'The Following': Adan Canto on playing evil and filming that scene...
Article
//
March 19, 2013
Read More
Next
The Following recap: Sometimes You Can't Make It (or Kill) On Your Own
The Following recap: Sometimes You Can't Make It (or Kill) On Your Own
Article
//
February 12, 2013
Read More
Next
Kevin Bacon, Rob Lowe & more stars who never seem to age
Kevin Bacon, Rob Lowe & more stars who never seem to age
Article
//
February 08, 2013
Read More
Next
The Following recap: The Barbaric Yawps
The Following recap: The Barbaric Yawps
Article
//
February 05, 2013
Read More
Next
The Following recap: Hopelessly Devoted To You
The Following recap: Hopelessly Devoted To You
Article
//
January 29, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' debut ratings: Violence didn't scare off viewers
'The Following' debut ratings: Violence didn't scare off viewers
Article
//
January 22, 2013
Read More
Next
The Following season premiere recap: A Game Of You
The Following season premiere recap: A Game Of You
Article
//
January 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Editor's Note: Jan. 25 2013
Editor's Note: Jan. 25 2013
Article
//
January 18, 2013
Read More
Next
The Following
The Following
Article
//
January 18, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following': Critics question violent Fox show after Sandy Hook
'The Following': Critics question violent Fox show after Sandy Hook
Article
//
January 08, 2013
Read More
Next
9 hot new shows: 'The Following'
9 hot new shows: 'The Following'
Article
//
January 04, 2013
Read More
Next
'The Following' strikingly gorgeous new poster
'The Following' strikingly gorgeous new poster
Article
//
November 09, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Following' official cast photo revealed
'The Following' official cast photo revealed
Article
//
October 24, 2012
Read More
Next
Fox's 'The Following' creepy teaser art
Fox's 'The Following' creepy teaser art
Article
//
October 05, 2012
Read More
Next
Comic-Con garb: 'The Following' cool Poe T-shirt -- PHOTO
Comic-Con garb: 'The Following' cool Poe T-shirt -- PHOTO
Comic-Con
//
July 09, 2012
Read More
Next
