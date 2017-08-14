The Florida Project

Most Recent

Willem Dafoe is thrilled to bring Oscar-level awareness to 'The Florida Project'

Willem Dafoe is thrilled to bring Oscar-level awareness to The Florida Project

Read More
Brooklynn Prince invites fellow Critics' Choice nominees to ice cream

Critics Choice winner Brooklynn Prince tears up, invites fellow nominees to get ice cream

Read More
Watch the adorable video of Daisy Ridley surprising 'The Florida Project' breakout Brooklynn Prince

Watch the adorable video of Daisy Ridley surprising The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince

'I met this girl named Gal Gadot,' the young actress tells the 'Star Wars' heroine. 'She was really, really nice. She's like you.'
Read More
Willem Dafoe had to avoid alligators on 'The Florida Project' set

Willem Dafoe had to avoid alligators on The Florida Project set

The actor nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the Sean Baker film
Read More
'Florida Project' star Brooklynn Prince finally met Gal Gadot

Florida Project star Brooklynn Prince finally met Gal Gadot

Read More
The 7-year-old star of 'The Florida Project' is ready to take on the world

The Florida Project’s breakout star is just 7 years old and ready to take on the world

And, yes, she really wants to meet Wonder Woman
Read More

More The Florida Project

This clip of Willem Dafoe in 'The Florida Project' is for the birds

This clip of Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project is for the birds

No harm, no fowl...
Read More
'The Florida Project' offers a dreamy, meandering slice of the Sunshine State: EW review

The Florida Project offers a dreamy, meandering slice of the Sunshine State: EW review

Read More

All The Florida Project

'The Florida Project' trailer: Willem Dafoe wrangles a wild child

Willem Dafoe wrangles a wild child in stunning Florida Project trailer

Movies // August 14, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com