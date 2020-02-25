Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
The Flash
After the success of Arrow, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) gets his own CW treatment in this comic-themed spin-off.
Most Recent
Grant Gustin 'shocked, saddened, and angry' by ex 'Flash' costar Hartley Sawyer's offensive tweets
Grant Gustin 'saddened and angry' by former
Flash
costar Hartley Sawyer's offensive tweets
Read More
Next
'The Flash' fires Hartley Sawyer after racist, misogynist tweets resurface
The Flash
fires Hartley Sawyer after racist, misogynist tweets resurface
Read More
Next
Superhero Insider: Villains win big on 'The Flash,' 'Batwoman,' and 'Supergirl'
Superhero Insider: Villains win big on
The Flash
,
Batwoman
, and
Supergirl
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss says season 6's sudden ending makes season 7 'stronger'
The Flash
boss says season 6's sudden ending makes season 7 'stronger'
Read More
Next
'The Flash' finale recap: Failure isn't an option for Mirror Mistress
The Flash
finale recap: Failure isn't an option for Mirror Mistress
Read More
Next
'The Flash' star Efrat Dor reveals Eva goes 'full Mirror Master' in season 6 finale
The Flash
star Efrat Dor reveals Eva goes 'full Mirror Master' in season 6 finale
Read More
Next
More The Flash
'The Flash' recap: Pied Piper returns as Team Flash faces Godspeed
The Flash
recap: Pied Piper returns as Team Flash faces Godspeed
Read More
Next
Why 'The Flash' star Candice Patton loved Mirror-Iris' brutal fights with Barry
Why
The Flash
's Candice Patton loved Mirror-Iris' two brutal fights with Barry
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: For Barry and Iris, the truth literally hurts
The Flash
recap: For Barry and Iris, the truth literally hurts
Read More
Next
'The Flash' star Grant Gustin reveals when Godspeed mystery will be addressed
The Flash
star Grant Gustin reveals when Godspeed mystery will finally be addressed
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Joe makes a sacrifice and Sue Dearbon returns
The Flash
recap: Joe makes a sacrifice and Sue Dearbon returns
Read More
Next
Joe refuses to back down from the Black Hole case in 'The Flash' sneak peek
Joe refuses to back down from the Black Hole case in
The Flash
sneak peek
Read More
Next
The Flash
star Grant Gustin teases Barry and Iris’ intense ‘emotional fight’
Close
Close
Previous
The Flash
actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen, dies at 16
The CW reveals return dates for
The Flash
,
Riverdale
, and more
The Flash
recap: Nash battles Thawne and confronts his past
The Flash
recap: Wally's return reveals the real fallout of 'Crisis'
The Flash
promotes Brandon McKnight's Chester to series regular for season 7
Next
All The Flash
'The Flash' recap: Run, Grodd, run
The Flash
recap: Run, Grodd, run
Recaps
//
February 25, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' actress Natalie Dreyfuss unpacks how Sue is more than 'arm candy'
TV // February 21, 2020
The Flash
's Natalie Dreyfuss unpacks how Sue Dearbon is more than 'arm candy'
TV
//
February 21, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: When Ralph met Sue Dearbon, and Iris met Eva McCulloch
Recaps // February 18, 2020
The Flash
recap: When Ralph met Sue Dearbon, and Iris met Eva McCulloch
Recaps
//
February 18, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: A weird Valentine's Day ends with a twist
Recaps // February 12, 2020
The Flash
recap: A weird Valentine's Day ends with a twist
Recaps
//
February 12, 2020
Read More
Next
Ralph finally meets Sue Dearbon in 'The Flash' first-look photos
TV // February 10, 2020
Ralph finally meets Sue Dearbon in
The Flash
first-look photos
TV
//
February 10, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' sneak peek: Iris reveals a surprising new skill on date night
TV // February 10, 2020
Iris reveals a surprising new skill on date night in
The Flash
sneak peek
TV
//
February 10, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss explains [SPOILER] and [SPOILER]'s surprising trips into the unknown
TV // February 05, 2020
The Flash
boss explains [SPOILER] and [SPOILER]'s surprising trips into the unknown
TV
//
February 05, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' midseason premiere recap: Barry and Iris cope with life after Crisis
Recaps // February 04, 2020
The Flash
midseason premiere recap: Barry and Iris cope with life after Crisis
Recaps
//
February 04, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss warns that Barry isn't prepared for 'the real fallout' of 'Crisis'
TV // February 03, 2020
The Flash
boss warns that Barry isn't prepared for 'the real fallout' of 'Crisis'
TV
//
February 03, 2020
Read More
Next
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' star Jon Cryer reacts to Lex's 'oh s---' moment
TV // December 10, 2019
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' star Jon Cryer reacts to Lex's 'oh s---' moment
TV
//
December 10, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Death and evolution in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Recaps // December 11, 2019
The Flash
crossover recap: Death and evolution in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Recaps
//
December 11, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: The team fights to save Barry as 'Crisis' begins
Recaps // December 04, 2019
The Flash
recap: The team fights to save Barry as 'Crisis' begins
Recaps
//
December 04, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Ramsey tempts Barry with the dark side
Recaps // November 27, 2019
The Flash
recap: Ramsey tempts Barry with the dark side
Recaps
//
November 27, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' star Sendhil Ramamurthy teases Bloodwork's evolution in the fall finale
TV // November 25, 2019
The Flash
star Sendhil Ramamurthy teases Bloodwork's evolution in the fall finale
TV
//
November 25, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' casts 'Mayans M.C.' actress in role that 'pushes the boundaries of sanity'
TV // November 22, 2019
The Flash
casts
Mayans M.C.
actress in role that 'pushes the boundaries of sanity'
TV
//
November 22, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: The Flash is, but so is Barry Allen
The Flash
recap: The Flash is, but so is Barry Allen
Recaps
//
November 19, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' boss explains what that Nash Wells twist means going forward
TV // November 19, 2019
The Flash
boss explains what that Nash Wells twist means going forward
TV
//
November 19, 2019
Read More
Next
Ralph surprises Barry with his plan in 'The Flash' sneak peek
TV // November 18, 2019
Ralph surprises Barry with his plan in
The Flash
sneak peek
TV
//
November 18, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' casts 'The Originals' actress as Sue Dearbon
TV // November 15, 2019
The Flash
casts
The Originals
actress as Sue Dearbon
TV
//
November 15, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' star Danielle Panabaker expecting first child with husband Hayes Robbins
Celebrity // November 11, 2019
The Flash
star Danielle Panabaker expecting first child with husband Hayes Robbins
Celebrity
//
November 11, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Cisco faces a crisis of confidence amid a murder mystery
Recaps // November 06, 2019
The Flash
recap: Cisco faces a crisis of confidence amid a murder mystery
Recaps
//
November 06, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' star teases 'clusterf— of emotions' in Cisco-centric episode
TV // November 04, 2019
The Flash
's Carlos Valdes teases 'clusterf--- of emotions' in Cisco-centric episode
TV
//
November 04, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Emotions run high for a perfectly dark Halloween episode
Recaps // October 29, 2019
The Flash
recap: Emotions run high for a perfectly dark Halloween episode
Recaps
//
October 29, 2019
Read More
Next
How 'The Flash' is preparing Ralph for Sue Dibny's long-awaited debut
TV // October 22, 2019
How
The Flash
is preparing Ralph for Sue Dibny's long-awaited debut
TV
//
October 22, 2019
Read More
Next
'The Flash' recap: Party like 'Crisis' is tomorrow
The Flash
recap: Party like 'Crisis' is tomorrow
Recaps
//
October 22, 2019
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
