The First Lady (TV series)

The Handmaid's Tale star O-T Fagbenle cast as Barack Obama in Showtime's The First Lady
Fagbenle will star opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama on the anthology series.
Gillian Anderson cast as Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime's The First Lady
Anderson's Roosevelt joins Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.
Michelle Pfeiffer to star as Betty Ford in Showtime's The First Lady
Susanne Bier will direct and executive-produce the episodes.
50 Cent edges out Faith Evans to remain at No. 1
''The Massacre'' barely outsells her new release, ''First Lady,'' while Lisa Marie Presley barely cracks the top 10
The First Lady
A breezy CD rewards fans who've kept the Faith.