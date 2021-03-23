The First Lady (TV series)

Most Recent

'The Handmaid's Tale' star O-T Fagbenle cast as Barack Obama in Showtime's 'The First Lady'

The Handmaid's Tale star O-T Fagbenle cast as Barack Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

Fagbenle will star opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama on the anthology series.
Gillian Anderson cast as Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Gillian Anderson cast as Eleanor Roosevelt on Showtime's The First Lady

Anderson's Roosevelt joins Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.
Michelle Pfeiffer to star as Betty Ford in Showtime's 'The First Lady'

Michelle Pfeiffer to star as Betty Ford in Showtime's The First Lady

Susanne Bier will direct and executive-produce the episodes.
50 Cent edges out Faith Evans to remain at No. 1

50 Cent edges out Faith Evans to remain at No. 1

''The Massacre'' barely outsells her new release, ''First Lady,'' while Lisa Marie Presley barely cracks the top 10
The First Lady

The First Lady

A breezy CD rewards fans who've kept the Faith.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com