The Final Girls

2015 movie

Most Recent

'The Final Girls': EW review

'The Final Girls': EW review

Read More
Why The Final Girls is the new (scary) Pleasantville

The Final Girls is the new (scary) Pleasantville

Read More
See Mondo's new poster for horror-comedy 'The Final Girls'

See Mondo's new poster for horror-comedy The Final Girls

Read More
Nina Dobrev explains why she's the scariest cast member in 'The Final Girls'

The Final Girls' Nina Dobrev explains why she is the scariest member of horror-comedy cast

Read More
Nina Dobrev 'can't wait' for the new season of 'The Vampire Diaries'

Nina Dobrev 'can't wait' for the new season of 'The Vampire Diaries'

Read More
See Nina Dobrev in the new trailer for 'The Final Girls'

The Final Girls trailer: Nina Dobrev, Taissa Farmiga star in funny slasher comedy

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com