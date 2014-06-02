The Fault in Our Stars

John Green to publish new novel in October

'Turtles All the Way Down' will mark his first new novel in nearly six years
Here are the most popular passages of John Green's books, according to Kindle

Josh Boone to write/direct 'X-Men' spinoff

Amy Schumer to Ansel Elgort: Flattery gets him everywhere at MTV Movie Awards

Another John Green story is headed to the big screen

Would Ansel Elgort go Bollywood for 'Fault in Our Stars' remake?

'The Fault in Our Stars' to get Bollywood makeover

See the limited edition 'The Fault In Our Stars' poster

The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench is back in Amsterdam

The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench in Amsterdam is missing

Ansel Elgort in 'Hairspray,' more stars in high school musicals

PopWatch Confessional: My YA film heartthrobs are the dads

Shailene Woodley explains herself after 'feminism' kerfuffle: Listen!

Article // June 02, 2014
'The Fault In Our Stars': Ranking the John Green screams at BookCon

Article // May 31, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars

Article // May 30, 2014
Check out photo of John Green acting in 'Fault in Our Stars' scene

Article // May 28, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars Movie

Article // May 28, 2014
Ed Sheeran releases 'Fault in Our Stars' number 'All of the Stars'

Article // May 09, 2014
John Green on a 'Fault in Our Stars' set visit: Watch

Article // May 02, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars': An unexpected phenomenon's journey from page to screen

Article // April 30, 2014
This Week's Cover: 'The Fault in Our Stars,' the new must-see romance

Article // April 30, 2014
New 'Fault in Our Stars' trailer: More tears, more laughs, more pot?

Article // April 28, 2014
John Green to talk 'The Fault in Our Stars' at BookCon

Article // April 23, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip

Article // April 13, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars

Article // April 11, 2014
No Faults in These Stars

Article // February 07, 2014
John Green on 'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: 'It was everything I wanted it to be'

Article // January 31, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: A deep dive

Article // January 29, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: Watch it here

Article // January 29, 2014
'The Fault In Our Stars': Gus and Hazel kiss at Anne Frank house

Article // January 08, 2014
'Fault in Our Stars' tagline: Not what Shailene Woodley would pick

Article // December 20, 2013
'The Fault in Our Stars' movie tagline and John Green's response

Article // December 18, 2013
Feedback: December 13, 2013

Article // December 06, 2013
Best YA Novel bracket game: And the winner is...

Article // November 25, 2013
Best YA Novel of All Time? The Finals

Article // November 21, 2013
Best YA novel of all time? The final four

Article // November 18, 2013
John Green goes behind-the-scenes of 'The Fault in our Stars' film

Article // September 12, 2013
