Home
The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars
Most Recent
John Green to publish new novel in October
John Green's next novel is coming in October
'Turtles All the Way Down' will mark his first new novel in nearly six years
Here are the most popular passages of John Green's books, according to Kindle
Here are the most popular passages of John Green's books, according to Kindle
Josh Boone to write/direct 'X-Men' spinoff
Josh Boone to write and direct new
X-Men
spinoff,
The New Mutants
Amy Schumer to Ansel Elgort: Flattery gets him everywhere at MTV Movie Awards
Amy Schumer, Ansel Elgort star in MTV Movie Awards promo
Another John Green story is headed to the big screen
Another John Green story is headed to the big screen
Would Ansel Elgort go Bollywood for 'Fault in Our Stars' remake?
Would Ansel Elgort go Bollywood for 'Fault in Our Stars' remake?
More The Fault in Our Stars
'The Fault in Our Stars' to get Bollywood makeover
'The Fault in Our Stars' to get Bollywood makeover
See the limited edition 'The Fault In Our Stars' poster
See the limited edition 'The Fault In Our Stars' poster
The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench is back in Amsterdam
The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench is back in Amsterdam
The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench in Amsterdam is missing
The 'Fault in Our Stars' bench in Amsterdam is missing
Ansel Elgort in 'Hairspray,' more stars in high school musicals
Ansel Elgort in 'Hairspray,' more stars in high school musicals
The Fault in Our Stars Movie
The Fault in Our Stars Movie
PopWatch Confessional: My YA film heartthrobs are the dads
PopWatch Confessional: I didn't cry once during 'Fault in Our Stars'
'The Fault in Our Stars': The reviews are in...
'The Fault in Our Stars' book fans: Talk about movie changes here!
Sam Trammell talks 'The Fault in Our Stars,' 'True Blood' -- LISTEN
'Fault in Our Stars': Hey, What's a Nerdfighter?
Shailene Woodley explains herself after 'feminism' kerfuffle: Listen!
Shailene Woodley explains herself after 'feminism' kerfuffle: Listen!
Article
//
June 02, 2014
'The Fault In Our Stars': Ranking the John Green screams at BookCon
'The Fault In Our Stars': Ranking the John Green screams at BookCon
Article
//
May 31, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars
Article
//
May 30, 2014
Check out photo of John Green acting in 'Fault in Our Stars' scene
Check out photo of John Green acting in 'Fault in Our Stars' scene
Article
//
May 28, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars Movie
The Fault in Our Stars Movie
Article
//
May 28, 2014
Ed Sheeran releases 'Fault in Our Stars' number 'All of the Stars'
Ed Sheeran releases 'Fault in Our Stars' number 'All of the Stars'
Article
//
May 09, 2014
John Green on a 'Fault in Our Stars' set visit: Watch
John Green on a 'Fault in Our Stars' set visit: Watch
Article
//
May 02, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars': An unexpected phenomenon's journey from page to screen
'The Fault in Our Stars': An unexpected phenomenon's journey from page to screen
Article
//
April 30, 2014
This Week's Cover: 'The Fault in Our Stars,' the new must-see romance
This Week's Cover: 'The Fault in Our Stars,' the new must-see romance
Article
//
April 30, 2014
New 'Fault in Our Stars' trailer: More tears, more laughs, more pot?
New 'Fault in Our Stars' trailer: More tears, more laughs, more pot?
Article
//
April 28, 2014
John Green to talk 'The Fault in Our Stars' at BookCon
John Green to talk 'The Fault in Our Stars' at BookCon
Article
//
April 23, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip
'The Fault in Our Stars': Watch the MTV Movie Awards clip
Article
//
April 13, 2014
The Fault in Our Stars
The Fault in Our Stars
Article
//
April 11, 2014
No Faults in These Stars
No Faults in These Stars
Article
//
February 07, 2014
John Green on 'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: 'It was everything I wanted it to be'
John Green on 'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: 'It was everything I wanted it to be'
Article
//
January 31, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: A deep dive
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: A deep dive
Article
//
January 29, 2014
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: Watch it here
'The Fault in Our Stars' trailer: Watch it here
Article
//
January 29, 2014
'The Fault In Our Stars': Gus and Hazel kiss at Anne Frank house
'The Fault In Our Stars': Gus and Hazel kiss at Anne Frank house
Article
//
January 08, 2014
'Fault in Our Stars' tagline: Not what Shailene Woodley would pick
'Fault in Our Stars' tagline: Not what Shailene Woodley would pick
Article
//
December 20, 2013
'The Fault in Our Stars' movie tagline and John Green's response
'The Fault in Our Stars' movie tagline and John Green's response
Article
//
December 18, 2013
Feedback: December 13, 2013
Feedback: December 13, 2013
Article
//
December 06, 2013
Best YA Novel bracket game: And the winner is...
Best YA Novel bracket game: And the winner is...
Article
//
November 25, 2013
Best YA Novel of All Time? The Finals
Best YA Novel of All Time? The Finals
Article
//
November 21, 2013
Best YA novel of all time? The final four
Best YA novel of all time? The final four
Article
//
November 18, 2013
John Green goes behind-the-scenes of 'The Fault in our Stars' film
John Green goes behind-the-scenes of 'The Fault in our Stars' film
Article
//
September 12, 2013
