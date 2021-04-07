The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ is restoring Falcon and the Winter Soldier after alternate cut was uploaded to platform
Fans noticed that some of the more violent scenes on the show had been edited down.
The making of a hero: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team deconstruct Marvel's new Captain America
Marvel producers unpack big moments from the show, Thunderbolts rumors, and Anthony Mackie as the next star-spangled Avenger.
Anthony Mackie gets the last laugh after Tom Holland's 'I haven't seen the Falcon movie' roast
Who's laughing now, Spider-Man?
Marvel producers tease big plans for Julia Louis-Dreyfus: 'She's game for it!'
"She certainly didn't come to us and say, 'I'll be in one show once.' She was like, 'I want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.'"
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier bosses on the Sharon Carter reveal and what could be in store
Marvel producers Nate Moore and Zoie Nagelhout explain Sharon's journey and what they hope is next for her.
Anthony Mackie responds to Captain America 4 news: 'I'm excited to see what happens'
All signs appear to point to Mackie as the star of the next movie.
Stephen Colbert shows Anthony Mackie his new Captain America action figure for the first time: 'That's dope!'
Watch Mackie react to his seeing his new Falcon and the Winter Soldier toy.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier failed noble ambitions with limp storytelling: Review
Anthony Mackie and Carl Lumbly starred in the show that should have been. Everyone else starred in a Civil War rehash. Yeesh, that costume.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale recap: A new Captain America, for real this time
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gets a new title with season 2 implications
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team teases Julia Louis-Dreyfus role as 'a darker Nick Fury'
Marvel comics eBay sales get a major bump after surprise The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recap: I am Captain America

As John Walker slips further into the darkness, Sam moves forward toward his comic book-mandated destiny and gives Bucky some important advice.

Emily VanCamp teases the mystery of Sharon Carter on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
TV // April 07, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Daniel Brühl on showing a new side of Zemo and his surprise adversary
TV // April 06, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Erin Kellyman on her masked antagonist
TV // April 02, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows how Marvel is weaving X-Men elements into the MCU
TV // April 02, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recap: A trip to Madripoor
Recaps // April 02, 2021
Wyatt Russell on wielding Cap's shield and pranking Anthony Mackie on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
TV // March 31, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recap: Confronting America's dark past and uncertain present
Recaps // March 26, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brings in Marvel's first Black Captain America: What this could mean for the MCU
TV // March 26, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell on how his Captain America differs from Steve Rogers
TV // March 26, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team tees up what's next for that masked militia
TV // March 19, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere recap: Living through the 'New World Order'
Recaps // March 19, 2021
Watch other MCU actors tease The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars at EW's virtual premiere event
TV // March 18, 2021
Marvel boss Kevin Feige shoots down report of Chris Evans returning as Captain America
Movies // March 17, 2021
Watch Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan do dueling Captain America impressions
TV // March 17, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars to launch show with virtual premiere event
TV // March 16, 2021
How EW's Falcon and the Winter Soldier digital cover shoot came together
TV // March 16, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier directly sets up multiple Marvel projects
TV // March 16, 2021
Anthony Mackie trains with the shield in final Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer
TV // March 15, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser starts unmasking the mystery villains
TV // March 09, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer sends Marvel heroes to couples therapy
TV // February 07, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues Cap's legacy with new trailer
TV // December 10, 2020
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan share socially distanced photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set
TV // September 16, 2020
It's official: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't make August premiere
TV // July 17, 2020
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast teases what Sharon's been up to, other plot hints
TV // September 03, 2019
Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and more tease new Falcon and the Winter Soldier details
TV // August 23, 2019
