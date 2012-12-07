Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Facts of Life
Chevron Right
The Facts of Life
Share
The Facts of Life
Most Recent
Lifetime reunites 'Facts of Life' stars for holiday movie
Lifetime reunites
Facts of Life
stars for holiday movie
Read More
Next
Molly Ringwald recalls being fired from ‘Facts of Life’ when she was 12
Molly Ringwald recalls being fired from
Facts of Life
when she was 12
Read More
Next
Charlotte Rae on 'Facts of Life' fans, what Mrs. Garrett would be doing now: EW flashback
Charlotte Rae on
Facts of Life
fans, what Mrs. Garrett would be doing now: EW flashback
Read More
Next
'Facts of Life' star Mindy Cohn reveals 5-year battle with breast cancer
Facts of Life
star Mindy Cohn reveals 5-year battle with breast cancer
Read More
Next
'The Facts of Life' cast, crew tell it like it was
'The Facts of Life' cast, crew look back in EW oral history
Read More
Next
On the scene: PaleyFest's closing night reunites 'The Facts of Life' cast
On the scene: PaleyFest's closing night reunites 'The Facts of Life' cast
Read More
Next
More The Facts of Life
Lisa Whelchel doesn't remember 'Facts of Life' lyrics, Clooney kiss
Lisa Whelchel doesn't remember 'Facts of Life' lyrics, Clooney kiss
Read More
Next
'Facts of Life' stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields in Hallmark Movie
'Facts of Life' stars Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields in Hallmark Movie
Read More
Next
All The Facts of Life
5 more shows we'd reboot
5 more shows we'd reboot
Article
//
December 07, 2012
Read More
Next
Blair Warner
Blair Warner
Article
//
October 27, 2000
Read More
Next
Where are they now?: 'The Facts of Life'
Where are they now?: 'The Facts of Life'
Article
//
September 29, 1995
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.