John Williams makes Oscars history as the oldest person to ever be nominated with Fabelmans nod
The legendary composer also becomes the most-nominated person currently living, second only to the late Walt Disney.
Steven Spielberg extends record as only person nominated for Best Director Oscar in 6 different decades
The Fabelmans director first notched the record with his 2022 nomination for West Side Story.
See footage of Steven Spielberg's parents in The Fabelmans bonus features clip
Spielberg shared everything from photos to home movie footage with his cast in preparation for their roles.
Mr. Spielberg, Gabriel LaBelle is ready for his close-up in The Fabelmans
"He was incredibly generous in giving me information about his life," LaBelle says of his director Steven Spielberg.
How Michelle Williams channeled Steven Spielberg's late mother in The Fabelmans
“She was just one of those people whose spirit fills a room,” says Williams of the woman who inspired her Oscar-buzzed performance.
The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg raids boyhood memories for a tale of how a filmmaker is born
The director's latest film is a deeply personal ode to family and making movies.