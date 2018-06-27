The Expanse

The Expanse showrunner answers series finale burning questions
Naren Shankar also says he is hoping this is not the end for the show.
What to Watch: The Expanse comes to an end (for now) with season 6 finale
The sci-fi saga's (maybe) series finale sees Earth, Mars, and the Belt uniting for a showdown with Marco Inaros.
The Expanse showrunner previews final season (or is it?)
Naren Shankar address the role of Laconia in season 6 that will "hopefully hint at a future."
The Expanse drops first look at sixth and final season with explosive trailer
The sci-fi drama's last hoorah begins this Dec. 10 on Amazon.
The Expanse showrunner explains season 5 finale shocker
The Expanse showrunner weighs in on Fred Johnson shocker
The Expanse showrunner says door is open for more after season 6
"There's definitely more to tell," says Naren Shankar about possible life after Amazon.
The Expanse showrunner on that epic cliffhanger
'The Expanse' showrunner Naren Shankar breaks down the first three season 5 episodes, including that explosive ending.
The Expanse cast spills on season 5
The Expanse renewed for sixth and final season at Amazon
Get a first look and intel on season 5 of The Expanse
The Expanse reveals season 5 trailer and premiere date
The Expanse showrunner explains that shocking season 4 finale twist

The Expanse showrunner explains season 3 finale and previews season 4
TV // June 27, 2018
The Expanse star Steven Strait shares 'crazy' story of Amazon resurrection
TV // June 13, 2018
The Expanse officially saved by Amazon for season 4
TV // May 26, 2018
Syfy cancels The Expanse after 3 seasons
TV // May 11, 2018
The Expanse season 3 premiere date revealed in new teaser trailer
TV // February 23, 2018
The Expanse casts Lost star Elizabeth Mitchell in key role
Comic-Con // July 22, 2017
The Expanse: Steven Strait promises 'amazing stuff ahead'
TV // March 27, 2017
Syfy orders a third season of The Expanse
TV // March 16, 2017
The Expanse cast reacts to that huge [SPOILER]
TV // February 22, 2017
What to Watch Wednesday: Enter The Expanse
TV // February 01, 2017
The Expanse new look at season 2
Article // December 07, 2016
The Expanse: Season 2 scoop and first look photo
Comic-Con // July 19, 2016
The Expanse: Exclusive intel and first look at fan favorite Bobbie Draper
Article // July 13, 2016
'The Expanse' renewed for second season
Article // December 31, 2015
The Expanse Syfy series premiere review
Article // December 14, 2015
