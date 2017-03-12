The Exorcist

Fox’s 2016 TV series stars Geena Davis.

Most Recent

'The Exorcist' finale: Creator reveals why [SPOILER] had to die

The Exorcist finale: Creator reveals why [SPOILER] had to die

Read More
'The Exorcist': John Cho previews next episode's 'clash of the titans'

The Exorcist: John Cho previews next episode's 'clash of the titans' between the priests and Andy

Plus: Watch an exclusive clip from tonight's episode
Read More
Coffee with John Cho: Debating good and evil, and revisiting that time he auditioned for 'The Office'

Coffee with John Cho: Debating good and evil, and revisiting that time he auditioned for The Office

The star of 'The Exorcist' talks the horror drama's latest twist — and muses on much more
Read More
'The Exorcist' first look: John Cho invites the priests into his (possibly possessed) home

John Cho invites the priests into his (possibly possessed) home in The Exorcist first look

Plus, showrunner Jeremy Slater teases the big meeting, the demon's next moves
Read More
'The Exorcist' premiere react: 'Janus'

The Exorcist premiere react: 'Janus'

Welcome to the Foster Home for Kids Who Need to Really Chill Out Okay?
Read More
'The Exorcist' boss, stars preview season 2's 'terrifying' story

The Exorcist boss, stars preview season 2's 'terrifying' story

'It gets much worse for the good guys,' showrunner Jeremy Slater teases
Read More

More The Exorcist

'The Exorcist': How John Cho is changing American horror

The Exorcist: How John Cho is changing American horror

'I had not seen Asian faces in American horror, and it kind of tickled me to want to change that visual vocabulary a bit,' the actor says
Read More
'The Exorcist' EP actually got a priest to bless the set

The Exorcist EP actually got a priest to bless the set

Read More
'The Exorcist' scares up John Cho as new series regular

The Exorcist scares up John Cho as new series regular

Read More
'The Exorcist' saved: Fox gives horror drama a surprise renewal

The Exorcist saved: Fox surprises by renewing horror drama

Read More
'The Exorcist' EP on season 1 finale: 'There's probably a larger threat out there'

The Exorcist boss Jeremy Slater on season 1 finale

Read More
'The Exorcist' showrunner teases 'a new kind of exorcism' on season finale

The Exorcist showrunner teases season finale

Read More

The Exorcist EP on the family reunion and final scene

All The Exorcist

'The Exorcist': What did you think?

The Exorcist: What did you think?

Article // March 12, 2017
Read More
'The Exorcist' stars reveal how the show kept the film’s spirit

The Exorcist stars reveal how the show kept the original film’s spirit

Article // September 22, 2016
Read More
'The Exorcist' on Fox: Get creeped out by this exclusive key art

The Exorcist reboot: Fox releases key art

Article // July 28, 2016
Read More
WATCH: ‘Exorcist’ actor had to sleep with the lights on after filming

Exorcist at Comic-Con: Geena Davis, costars talk horror reimagining

Comic-Con // July 22, 2016
Read More
'The Exorcist' is ready to scare a new generation with Comic-Con trailer

The Exorcist is ready to scare a new generation with Comic-Con trailer

Article // July 21, 2016
Read More
Geena Davis to star in 'The Exorcist' TV series

Geena Davis to star in 'The Exorcist' TV series

Article // March 07, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com