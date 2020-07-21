The English Patient

Most Recent

'The English Patient: Collector's Edition' is the Doubleheader of the Week

'The English Patient: Collector's Edition' is the Doubleheader of the Week

'The English Patient: Collector's Edition'
Read More
The English Patient

The English Patient

Read More
A wait for ''The English Patient''

A wait for ''The English Patient''

The Oscar-winner starring Ralph Fiennes and Kristen Scott Thomas is not slated for video release until winter
Read More
Coattails of the Week

Coattails of the Week

'The English Patient'
Read More
Has Hollywood lost it?

Has Hollywood lost it?

The big studios have forfeited character, plot, and the Oscars to the indies, like "Fargo" and "The English Patient"
Read More
Credit of the Week

Credit of the Week

Muppets Get Gross
Read More

More The English Patient

'The English Patient': EW review

'The English Patient': EW review

Read More
Preview: 'The English Patient'

Preview: 'The English Patient'

Behind the scenes of the upcoming Ralph Fiennes epic
Read More

All The English Patient

The English Patient

The English Patient

Article // November 20, 1992
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com