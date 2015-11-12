The Ellen Show

Ellen DeGeneres commits to being an 'ally' after criticism over Black Lives Matter comments

The host and comedian admits she may not have always done all she can to help, but aims to from now on.
Watch dancer Alyson Stoner try to make Ellen 'hip' in this adorable throwback video

It's been 16 years since she appeared in this video but the surprise VMAs dancer still has the best moves.
Watch Ellen DeGeneres scare the crap out of Sam Smith in Halloween prank

Ellen DeGeneres surprises a Las Vegas nurse on air following mass shooting

Get those tissues ready
Ellen DeGeneres highlights her inspirations in Las Vegas aftermath

'Good will always win,' she said
Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Hurricane Harvey victims with heartfelt video

'We love you Texas'
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant seeks redemption on 'Ellen' after viral fail

Nick Haas played a game of Catapult of Fortune after his game show nightmare went viral
Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Prince: There was no one like him

'The Ellen Show' revisits Prince’s first-ever performance on the show
Ellen celebrates 2,000th episode with Aniston, Timberlake

Article // November 12, 2015
Sia announces Grammy performance on 'Ellen'

Article // January 30, 2015
Yep, She's Back

Article // September 07, 2001
