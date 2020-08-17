The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show sets finale date and special guests Michelle Obama, David Letterman, and more
A roster of stars will help the talk-show host bid adieu to daytime TV.
Penélope Cruz on how sharing a bed with Salma Hayek made them 'like sisters'
Not only did Hayek pick her up from the airport, but she all but made Cruz stay with her when the Oscar-winner first came to L.A.
Meghan Markle reveals the embarrassing way she'd leave auditions in surprise Ellen appearance
The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about playing off her car troubles on the Warner Bros. studio lot.
Ellen DeGeneres' first-ever Ellen guest will be back to kick off the final season
Here's what we know so far about season 19.
Rosie O'Donnell on Ellen's daytime TV exit: 'I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her'
Speaking from experience…
Salma Hayek fondly recalls her pet owl vomiting a 'ball of rat hair' on Harry Styles
The actress says the singer-songwriter was "super cool" about the situation.
Oprah says she's proud of Ellen for trusting her instinct: 'Only you know when it is time'
One former daytime queen gives her blessing to the current ruler's decision to call it quits.
Ellen DeGeneres speaks out about ending her daytime talk show: 'My instinct told me it's time'
The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly lost more than a million viewers after toxic workplace controversy
Demi Lovato says cutting her hair helped her find freedom: 'I feel more authentic'
Ellen DeGeneres announces she has COVID-19, talk show shut down
Ellen DeGeneres' new co-producer 'tWitch' Boss fills in as host
Alec Baldwin supports Ellen DeGeneres despite recent talk show controversy

"We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going," Baldwin said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Don't you stop doing what you're doing."

Ellen DeGeneres apologizes again to staff as 3 producers 'part ways' with show
TV // August 17, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss weighs in on controversy: 'There's been love'
TV // August 11, 2020
Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Tony Okungbowa says he felt 'toxicity' on set
TV // August 04, 2020
Eric Andre endorses fan petition for him to take over The Ellen DeGeneres Show
TV // August 04, 2020
Ex-Ellen DeGeneres Show employees accuse producers of sexual misconduct: Report
TV // July 31, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres addresses allegations of toxic work culture in staff letter
TV // July 30, 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show reportedly under workplace investigation following complaints
TV // July 27, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres Show blasted by former, current employees for 'toxic work environment'
TV // July 17, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres commits to being an 'ally' after criticism over Black Lives Matter comments
TV // June 04, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres sparks backlash for comparing her quarantine to jail: 'Everyone in here is gay'
TV // April 08, 2020
Dixie Chicks reflect on getting blacklisted 17 years ago: 'Imagine what she would say now'
Music // March 16, 2020
Laura Dern, Lin-Manuel Miranda freak out meeting Jerry from Cheer at the Oscars
TV // February 11, 2020
Watch Jennifer Aniston scare the hell out of people on the Friends set
TV // January 24, 2020
Watch Josh Gad scare Idina Menzel with a life-size Olaf on Ellen
TV // November 22, 2019
Watch Chrissy Teigen scare John Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Music // November 15, 2019
Watch Tiffany Haddish lose it in Us haunted house on Ellen: 'I see you, Lupita!'
TV // October 31, 2019
Watch Charlize Theron decide if she would date Lenny Kravitz in front of his ex Nicole Kidman
TV // October 15, 2019
Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush: 'Be kind to everyone'
TV // October 08, 2019
Adam Levine on leaving The Voice: 'I was just working for so many years'
TV // October 07, 2019
Brad Pitt becomes The Ellen DeGeneres Show's most distracting audience member
TV // September 13, 2019
Watch dancer Alyson Stoner try to make Ellen 'hip' in this adorable throwback video
TV // August 29, 2019
Watch Billie Eilish jump out of a box to scare Melissa McCarthy on Ellen
TV // May 30, 2019
Keanu Reeves reveals he had a (mutual!) crush on Sandra Bullock while filming Speed
Movies // May 17, 2019
T-Pain opens up on his big Masked Singer win and why he chose the Monster costume
TV // March 01, 2019
Diane Keaton, Adam Devine, Michael Douglas to star in Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham adaptation
TV // February 19, 2019
