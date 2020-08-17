The Ellen DeGeneres Show sets finale date and special guests Michelle Obama, David Letterman, and more
A roster of stars will help the talk-show host bid adieu to daytime TV.
Penélope Cruz on how sharing a bed with Salma Hayek made them 'like sisters'
Not only did Hayek pick her up from the airport, but she all but made Cruz stay with her when the Oscar-winner first came to L.A.
Meghan Markle reveals the embarrassing way she'd leave auditions in surprise Ellen appearance
The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about playing off her car troubles on the Warner Bros. studio lot.
Ellen DeGeneres' first-ever Ellen guest will be back to kick off the final season
Here's what we know so far about season 19.
Rosie O'Donnell on Ellen's daytime TV exit: 'I don't think it was the 'be kind' thing that got her'
Speaking from experience…
Salma Hayek fondly recalls her pet owl vomiting a 'ball of rat hair' on Harry Styles
The actress says the singer-songwriter was "super cool" about the situation.