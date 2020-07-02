Departing ''Early Show'' vet McEwen snipes at CBS
On his way out, the lone constant amid CBS morning shows for 16 years complains that the network's continuous tinkering has kept its morning fare in the ratings basement
CBS' ''Early Show'' cuts stalwart Jane Clayson adrift
The morning show will be without a permanent host once Clayson, who held down the fort for four months after Bryant Gumbel quit, gets reassigned
CBS' ''Early Show'' makes a bid for morning glory
With Bryant Gumbel out, execs work on a new vision for the Eye's also-ran news program
Who'll replace Bryant Gumbel at CBS?
His sudden departure from ''The Early Show'' leaves the future of CBS' struggling morning series up in the air
Hollywood steps up security
From New York's sidewalk studios to the Hollywood backlots, security is heightened everywhere
'Early Show' Bird Martha Quinn
Stupid questions for the MTV-turned-CBS correspondent