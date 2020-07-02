The Doors

Most Recent

Oliver Stone denies he sexually harassed Melissa Gilbert during audition
Two lost albums from The Doors, released after Jim Morrison's death, will be reissued this fall
Watch the trailer for the lost Doors film 'Feast of Friends'
Ray Manzarek, keyboardist for the Doors, has died at 74
Jim Morrison's ghost photograph is 'not fake.' REALLY???
DVD Review: 'The Doors: Special Edition'
(2001, Artisan, 138 mins., R, $34.98)
Advertisement

More The Doors

The Doors
The Doors
Becoming Jim Morrison
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com