The Diary of Alicia Keys

Most Recent

Alicia Keys signs two-book deal

Alicia Keys signs two-book deal

Putnam will publish a memoir and a book of lyrics
Read More
Keys Gotta Have It

Keys Gotta Have It

Read More
Alicia Keys debuts at No. 1

Alicia Keys debuts at No. 1

Her ''Diary'' sells 618,000 copies, the third-best opening week for any artist this year
Read More
The Diary of Alicia Keys

The Diary of Alicia Keys

Read More
The Diary of Alicia Keys

The Diary of Alicia Keys

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com