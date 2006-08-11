The Departed

Most Recent

Martin Scorsese explains DiCaprio's cryptic final line in 'The Departed'

Martin Scorsese explains Leonardo DiCaprio's cryptic final line in The Departed

Read More
Boston's Bulger is now Hollywood's it gangster

Boston's Bulger is now Hollywood's it gangster

Here's another notorious gangster for Hollywood
Read More
The Departed

The Departed

Read More
Oscar 2007: The Departed

Oscar 2007: The Departed

We look at the story behind the Best Picture nominee
Read More
The Departed

The Departed

Read More
Read EW's original 2006 review of 'The Departed'

'The Departed' review: Read EW's original 2006 take

Read More

All The Departed

The Departed

The Departed

Article // August 11, 2006
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com