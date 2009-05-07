The Dark Knight

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight
Share
The Dark Knight
Most Recent
THE DARK KNIGHT, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, 2008. ©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection
The Dark Knight
celebrates 10th anniversary with return to IMAX theaters
Read More
Dark Knight (2000)Christian Bale
Why
The Dark Knight
's IMAX release frustrated Christopher Nolan
Read More
Image
Heath Ledger's Joker diary for The Dark Knight surfaces in documentary
Read More
Image
'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Kingsman,' and the return of fun action movies
Read More
'The Dark Knight': Best Summer Blockbuster, No. 4
Read More
Rotten Logo
The Aurora tragedy raises the haunting question: Why does pop culture inspire people to kill?
Read More
Advertisement
More The Dark Knight
Darkknight_l
The Dark Knight
Image
'My Little Pony'/'Dark Knight Rises' trailer mashup
Mission Impossible4
'Mission: Impossible' director Brad Bird on IMAX and the 'The Dark Knight Rises'
Dkr
'The Dark Knight Rises' prologue
Image
The Joker, Dr. Evil, and more: A cackling villains supercut!
Batman: Is he the best superhero? Yes.
Bruce Wayne
Val Kilmer called the best Batman
Image
Wolverine or Batman? Who's on your mind?
THE-dark-knight
The 'the' is THE best thing to happen to the titles of the movies in the theaters.
Image
'Batman 3' production to begin April 2011
Image
Next 'Batman' sequel scheduled for July 2012
Batman's vanishing routine exposed!
All The Dark Knight
Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight
Has Batman really seen the last of the Joker?
Article
//
May 07, 2009
Christophernolan_l
Christopher Nolan taking mind over bat-matter
Article
//
February 12, 2009
Darkknightbike_dl
'The Dark Knight' returns to IMAX: Will you check it out (again)?
Article
//
January 23, 2009
Image
Perhaps Philip Seymour Hoffman as the Penguin isn't such a bad idea
Article
//
December 31, 2008
Image
Eddie Murphy as the Riddler? Hmm...
Article
//
December 18, 2008
Thedarkknight_l
The Dark Knight
Article
//
December 10, 2008
Site of the Day: Christopher Nolan analyzes his favorite scene in 'Dark Knight'
Article
//
December 09, 2008
Dark Knight
'The Dark Knight': Will you go out to see it again?
Article
//
December 06, 2008
'The Dark Knight': Entertainers of the year
Article
//
November 14, 2008
Darkknight_bale_l
Box Office Challenge: 'Dark Knight' shoots for a billion...and our fall movie contest winner!
Article
//
November 12, 2008
'Dark Knight': Oscar-worthy?
Article
//
October 31, 2008
Lucasscreamawards_l
Scream Awards 2008: The anti-Oscars
Article
//
October 21, 2008
Darkreport_l
Do you prefer your movie theaters empty or full?
Article
//
September 03, 2008
Patrickleahy_l
Insanity in Denver - Day Three of the Democratic Convention
Article
//
August 28, 2008
Christian Bale, The Dark Knight
Batman keeps 'Mummy' under wraps
Article
//
August 04, 2008
'The Dark Knight''s Christopher Nolan
Article
//
July 25, 2008
Could Heath Ledger save the Academy Awards
Article
//
July 25, 2008
Message movies
Article
//
July 25, 2008
Your Thursday 'Comic-Con-is-scary' update!
Comic-Con
//
July 24, 2008
Ledgertoxicologyreport_l
An Oscar for Heath Ledger in 'The Dark Knight'?
Article
//
July 24, 2008
Image
'The Dark Knight' continues to break records
Article
//
July 24, 2008
Christian Bale, The Dark Knight
'Dark Knight': Batman's big score
Article
//
July 24, 2008
Darkknight_bale_l
Would you see 'Dark Knight' a second time?
Article
//
July 22, 2008
Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, ...
The Dark Knight
Article
//
July 21, 2008
Darkknight_l
'The Dark Knight' shatters opening-day record
Article
//
July 19, 2008
Load More
The Dark Knight
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.