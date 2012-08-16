The Dark Knight Rises

'Dark Knight Rises,' 'Aliens' actor Jay Benedict dies from COVID-19

Twitter takes down Trump video for using 'Dark Knight Rises' score

Christian Bale hasn't watched 'The Dark Knight Rises' since Aurora shooting

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Dark Knight Rises' conclusion was 'perfect ending'

Trial begins for 'Dark Knight Rises' shooter James Holmes

Judge accepts James Holmes' insanity plea in Aurora shooting

'Human Centipede 3' casts Oscar nominee

James Holmes: Will he plead insanity?

Aurora movie theater reopens

YouTube -- Top 10 Trailers list

'The Dark Knight Rises': How Pittsburgh landed the blockbuster

Anne Hathaway: Catwoman spinoff? Sure!

Aurora victim appears in PSA

David Cronenberg doesn't like 'Dark Knight Rises': 'It's still Batman running around in a stupid cape.'

Article // August 16, 2012
Lawyers: Colo. theater shooting suspect is mentally ill

Article // August 09, 2012
'The Dark Knight Rises' climbs to No. 2 at the 2012 worldwide box office

Article // August 08, 2012
'Dark Knight Rises': Armed man in Ohio 'needed protection'

Article // August 08, 2012
Ohio man arrested with guns in 'Dark Knight Rises' screening

Article // August 07, 2012
'Dark Knight Rises' leads Friday with $10.4 million

Article // August 04, 2012
Another arrest at 'Dark Knight Rises' screening

Article // August 01, 2012
Dark Knight Rises Review

Article // August 01, 2012
Aurora shooter charged with attempted murder

Article // July 30, 2012
Entertainment Geekly: The epic 'Dark Knight Rises' podcast

Article // July 28, 2012
Dane Cook jokes about Aurora shooting

Article // July 27, 2012
The darkest night

Article // July 27, 2012
'Dark Knight Rises' actor Christian Bale visits victims of Colorado shooting

Article // July 24, 2012
'Dark Knight Rises' shooting: Warner Bros. donates

Article // July 24, 2012
'Dark Knight Rises': Theater anxiety high after shootings

Article // July 24, 2012
'Warner Bros' making changes to 'Gangster Squad' in wake of Aurora shooting

Article // July 23, 2012
James Holmes' mug shot released

Article // July 23, 2012
Kevin Smith's Spoilers -- Director talks Aurora shooting

Article // July 23, 2012
James Holmes in court following 'Dark Knight Rising' shooting

Article // July 23, 2012
James Holmes 'not talking' to cops about 'Dark Knight Rises' shooting in Aurora

Article // July 23, 2012
Box office report: 'The Dark Knight Rises' debuts with $160.9 million

Article // July 23, 2012
'The Dark Knight Rises': The most disturbing aspect of the on-screen violence

Article // July 22, 2012
Box office update: No weekend estimates until Monday

Article // July 22, 2012
Box office update: Studios not releasing numbers today

Article // July 21, 2012
Defy the theater shooter: Have fun being together at the movies this weekend -- ANALYSIS

Article // July 20, 2012
