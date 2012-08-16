Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Dark Knight Rises,' 'Aliens' actor Jay Benedict dies from COVID-19
Dark Knight Rises
,
Aliens
actor Jay Benedict dies from COVID-19
Read More
Next
Twitter takes down Trump video for using 'Dark Knight Rises' score
Twitter takes down Trump video for using
Dark Knight Rises
score
Read More
Next
Christian Bale hasn't watched 'The Dark Knight Rises' since Aurora shooting
Christian Bale hasn't watched
The Dark Knight Rises
since Aurora shooting
Read More
Next
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Dark Knight Rises' conclusion was 'perfect ending'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Dark Knight Rises conclusion was 'perfect ending'
Read More
Next
Trial begins for 'Dark Knight Rises' shooter James Holmes
James Holmes trial: Dark Knight Rises killer goes to court in Auroa, Colorado
Read More
Next
Judge accepts James Holmes' insanity plea in Aurora shooting
Judge accepts James Holmes' insanity plea in Aurora shooting
Read More
Next
'Human Centipede 3' casts Oscar nominee
'Human Centipede 3' casts Oscar nominee
Read More
Next
James Holmes: Will he plead insanity?
James Holmes: Will he plead insanity?
Read More
Next
Aurora movie theater reopens
Aurora movie theater reopens
Read More
Next
YouTube -- Top 10 Trailers list
YouTube -- Top 10 Trailers list
Read More
Next
'The Dark Knight Rises': How Pittsburgh landed the blockbuster
'The Dark Knight Rises': How Pittsburgh landed the blockbuster
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway: Catwoman spinoff? Sure!
Anne Hathaway: Catwoman spinoff? Sure!
Read More
Next
Aurora victim appears in PSA
Previous
'The Dark Knight Rises' out on Blu-ray, DVD on Dec. 4 -- EXCLUSIVE
Three injured in Aurora theater shooting file lawsuit against Cinemark
Dark Knight Rises Blu-ray rumored to include Director's Cut
Aurora, Colo. ponders what's next for movie theater
Box office report: 'Expendables 2' shoots to No. 1; 'Sparkle' doesn't
Next
David Cronenberg doesn't like 'Dark Knight Rises': 'It's still Batman running around in a stupid cape.'
David Cronenberg doesn't like 'Dark Knight Rises': 'It's still Batman running around in a stupid cape.'
Article
//
August 16, 2012
Read More
Next
Lawyers: Colo. theater shooting suspect is mentally ill
Lawyers: Colo. theater shooting suspect is mentally ill
Article
//
August 09, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Dark Knight Rises' climbs to No. 2 at the 2012 worldwide box office
'The Dark Knight Rises' climbs to No. 2 at the 2012 worldwide box office
Article
//
August 08, 2012
Read More
Next
'Dark Knight Rises': Armed man in Ohio 'needed protection'
'Dark Knight Rises': Armed man in Ohio 'needed protection'
Article
//
August 08, 2012
Read More
Next
Ohio man arrested with guns in 'Dark Knight Rises' screening
Ohio man arrested with guns in 'Dark Knight Rises' screening
Article
//
August 07, 2012
Read More
Next
'Dark Knight Rises' leads Friday with $10.4 million
'Dark Knight Rises' leads Friday with $10.4 million
Article
//
August 04, 2012
Read More
Next
Another arrest at 'Dark Knight Rises' screening
Another arrest at 'Dark Knight Rises' screening
Article
//
August 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Dark Knight Rises Review
Dark Knight Rises Review
Article
//
August 01, 2012
Read More
Next
Aurora shooter charged with attempted murder
Aurora shooter charged with attempted murder
Article
//
July 30, 2012
Read More
Next
Entertainment Geekly: The epic 'Dark Knight Rises' podcast
Entertainment Geekly: The epic 'Dark Knight Rises' podcast
Article
//
July 28, 2012
Read More
Next
Dane Cook jokes about Aurora shooting
Dane Cook jokes about Aurora shooting
Article
//
July 27, 2012
Read More
Next
The darkest night
The darkest night
Article
//
July 27, 2012
Read More
Next
'Dark Knight Rises' actor Christian Bale visits victims of Colorado shooting
'Dark Knight Rises' actor Christian Bale visits victims of Colorado shooting
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Dark Knight Rises' shooting: Warner Bros. donates
'Dark Knight Rises' shooting: Warner Bros. donates
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Dark Knight Rises': Theater anxiety high after shootings
'Dark Knight Rises': Theater anxiety high after shootings
Article
//
July 24, 2012
Read More
Next
'Warner Bros' making changes to 'Gangster Squad' in wake of Aurora shooting
'Warner Bros' making changes to 'Gangster Squad' in wake of Aurora shooting
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
James Holmes' mug shot released
James Holmes' mug shot released
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
Kevin Smith's Spoilers -- Director talks Aurora shooting
Kevin Smith's Spoilers -- Director talks Aurora shooting
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
James Holmes in court following 'Dark Knight Rising' shooting
James Holmes in court following 'Dark Knight Rising' shooting
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
James Holmes 'not talking' to cops about 'Dark Knight Rises' shooting in Aurora
James Holmes 'not talking' to cops about 'Dark Knight Rises' shooting in Aurora
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'The Dark Knight Rises' debuts with $160.9 million
Box office report: 'The Dark Knight Rises' debuts with $160.9 million
Article
//
July 23, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Dark Knight Rises': The most disturbing aspect of the on-screen violence
'The Dark Knight Rises': The most disturbing aspect of the on-screen violence
Article
//
July 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Box office update: No weekend estimates until Monday
Box office update: No weekend estimates until Monday
Article
//
July 22, 2012
Read More
Next
Box office update: Studios not releasing numbers today
Box office update: Studios not releasing numbers today
Article
//
July 21, 2012
Read More
Next
Defy the theater shooter: Have fun being together at the movies this weekend -- ANALYSIS
Defy the theater shooter: Have fun being together at the movies this weekend -- ANALYSIS
Article
//
July 20, 2012
Read More
Next
