Trevor Noah reflects on George Floyd's death and the logic of looting in heartfelt message

Andrew Cuomo to Trevor Noah: 'I still feel responsible' for coronavirus deaths

The New York governor made his first late-night appearance this week to talk about the pandemic.
Comedy Central revives 'Crank Yankers,' taps David Spade for late-night series

Trump's health report raises questions for late-night hosts

Watch 'The Daily Show's in memoriam for Trump administration officials

Trump's White House lost a bunch of figures this year
Jon Stewart has no regrets about leaving 'The Daily Show'

The former late-night host spoke to Howard Stern about why he was right to move on
Hillary Clinton: FBI investigation into Trump, Russia 'should have come out' before election

'Voters should have had that information,' she told Trevor Noah on Wednesday's 'Daily Show'
Trevor Noah renewed as 'Daily Show' host for 5 more years

Hillary Clinton adds 'The Daily Show' to her book tour appearances

'The Daily Show' mocks Trump for looking directly at the eclipse

'The Daily Show' bids farewell to Anthony Scaramucci

Trevor Noah on Philando Castile: NRA 'should be losing their goddamn minds'

Daily Show opens Trump Presidential Twitter Library in New York

Watch Fox News anchors make suggestive comments in vicious supercut

TV // April 20, 2017
Sean Spicer criticized for Holocaust comments

TV // April 11, 2017
3 must-see 'Daily Show' segments from WHCD host Hasan Minhaj

TV // April 11, 2017
'Daily Show' seamlessly adds kindergarteners to Sean Spicer press briefing

TV // April 06, 2017
'The Daily Show' correspondent Jordan Klepper scores spinoff

TV // April 04, 2017
'The Daily Show' has a plan to save Meals on Wheels: MEAL Team Six

TV // March 29, 2017
Trevor Noah compares Fox News to 'North Korea's propaganda news'

TV // March 28, 2017
'The Daily Show' investigates why Trump is already campaigning again

TV // March 22, 2017
Trevor Noah 'offended by the hypocrisy' of Tomi Lahren suspension

TV // March 22, 2017
Trevor Noah Says Omarosa skipped her 'Daily Show' appearance

TV // March 21, 2017
'The Daily Show' announces Tuesday 'snow day' via an adorable retro tweet

TV // March 14, 2017
Trevor Noah croons about Trump's 'forgotten man' in blistering song

TV // March 10, 2017
Trevor Noah calls Trump a 'proven troll' over 'B.S.' wiretapping claim

TV // March 07, 2017
Trevor Noah mocks Wolf Blitzer's obsession with Kim Jong-un puns

TV // February 16, 2017
Elizabeth Warren wants everyone to read Coretta Scott King's letter

TV // February 09, 2017
Trevor Noah blasts Trump for ignoring 'white' terrorism

TV // February 08, 2017
Trevor Noah: Steve Bannon is the 'real president'

TV // February 09, 2017
'Daily Show' Muslim correspondent reveals why he doesn't hate Trump

TV // January 31, 2017
Trevor Noah wants to give Trump's inauguration cake new life

TV // January 27, 2017
Trevor Noah connects Women's March to feminism in South Africa

TV // January 25, 2017
'Daily Show' creates 'alternative facts' about Trump's inauguration

TV // January 24, 2017
Trevor Noah defends John Lewis amid Donald Trump feud

TV // January 17, 2017
Trevor Noah denounces Donald Trump's 'authoritarian' press conference

TV // January 12, 2017
'The Wire' star helps 'The Daily Show' buy black market gun... emojis

TV // January 11, 2017
Trevor Noah calls Meryl Streep's MMA dig at Golden Globes 'tone-deaf'

Golden Globes // January 10, 2017
