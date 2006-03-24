In the Line of Fire: A History
These four movies infuriated some religious groups, but the resulting controversies helped domestic ticket sales as often as they hurtRead More
Faith on film
''The Passion of the Christ,'' ''The Chronicles of Narnia'' and ''Evan Almighty'' are just a few films that have hit at the box officeRead More
Rome churches bar 'Angels & Demons' filming
The 'Da Vinci Code' prequel will not be able to shoot inside churches containing important art and designRead More
Owen Gleiberman: More thoughts on ''Da Vinci''
EW's film critic shares his thoughts about the book, Ron Howard, what the movie is really missing, and moreRead More