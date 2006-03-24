The Da Vinci Code

Most Recent

Dan Brown is adapting 'The Da Vinci Code' as a YA novel

Dan Brown is adapting The Da Vinci Code as a YA novel

Read More
In the Line of Fire: A History

In the Line of Fire: A History

These four movies infuriated some religious groups, but the resulting controversies helped domestic ticket sales as often as they hurt
Read More
Faith on film

Faith on film

''The Passion of the Christ,'' ''The Chronicles of Narnia'' and ''Evan Almighty'' are just a few films that have hit at the box office
Read More
Rome churches bar 'Angels & Demons' filming

Rome churches bar 'Angels & Demons' filming

The 'Da Vinci Code' prequel will not be able to shoot inside churches containing important art and design
Read More
The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code

Read More
Owen Gleiberman: More thoughts on ''Da Vinci''

Owen Gleiberman: More thoughts on ''Da Vinci''

EW's film critic shares his thoughts about the book, Ron Howard, what the movie is really missing, and more
Read More

More The Da Vinci Code

''X-Men'' will be the heroes this holiday weekend

''X-Men'' will be the heroes this holiday weekend

Joshua Rich's prediction: Over four days, ''The Last Stand'' could bring around $90 mil
Read More
The Da Vinci Code

The Da Vinci Code

Read More
Will there be a ''Da Vinci Code'' prequel?

Will there be a ''Da Vinci Code'' prequel?

Read More
Steve Daly on an unbearable moment in ''Da Vinci''

Steve Daly on an unbearable moment in ''Da Vinci''

Read More
The ''Da Vinci'' debut: $77 mil

The ''Da Vinci'' debut: $77 mil

Read More
Will ''The Da Vinci Code'' be a box office hit?

Will ''The Da Vinci Code'' be a box office hit?

Read More

''Da Vinci'': Dade Hayes on its prospects

Opening-weekend box office estimates are high -- but negative response to the film could affect long-term earnings

All The Da Vinci Code

Never before published: Dan Brown on ''Da Vinci''

Never before published: Dan Brown on ''Da Vinci''

Article // March 24, 2006
Read More
Fodor's guide to ''The Da Vinci Code'' is the craven spin-off of the week

Fodor's guide to ''The Da Vinci Code'' is the craven spin-off of the week

Article // February 10, 2006
Read More
''The Da Vinci Code'' is the inevitability of the week

''The Da Vinci Code'' is the inevitability of the week

Article // January 13, 2006
Read More
Cardinal lashes out at ''The Da Vinci Code''

Cardinal lashes out at ''The Da Vinci Code''

Article // March 15, 2005
Read More
Audrey Tautou will join Hanks in ''Da Vinci''

Audrey Tautou will join Hanks in ''Da Vinci''

Article // January 24, 2005
Read More
Albinos group protests ''Da Vinci Code''

Albinos group protests ''Da Vinci Code''

Article // January 17, 2005
Read More
''The Da Vinci Code'' is coming to the big screen

''The Da Vinci Code'' is coming to the big screen

Article // December 06, 2004
Read More
Tom Hanks will star in ''The Da Vinci Code''

Tom Hanks will star in ''The Da Vinci Code''

Article // November 15, 2004
Read More
THE DA VINCI CODE

THE DA VINCI CODE

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com