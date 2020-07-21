The Crying Game

Most Recent

Neil Jordan's suprise hit

Neil Jordan's suprise hit

With a stunning plot twist and unparalleled word of mouth, ''The Crying Game'' is Hollywood's darling
Read More
Embarrassing sex in ''The Crying Game''

Embarrassing sex in ''The Crying Game''

Here's why it made our list of the 10 most wince-worthy movie scenes
Read More
'The Crying Game': Secrets and Guys

'The Crying Game': Secrets and Guys

Miramax unzipped a winner with its daring crossover surprise "The Crying Game"
Read More
''Stepmom'' breaks out the tissues

''Stepmom'' breaks out the tissues

Sony embraces the ''tearjerker'' label with a unique promotion to tout Julia Roberts' new film
Read More
A 'Crying Game' Shame

A 'Crying Game' Shame

The movie's infamous gender twist gets the Hollywood treatment -- over and over again
Read More
The Crying Game

The Crying Game

PLAYING THE 'GAME' WITH NEW RULES
Read More

More The Crying Game

Playing in Peoria

Playing in Peoria

Citizens of the small town share their reactions to ''The Crying Game''
Read More
'The Crying Game''s reveal

'The Crying Game''s reveal

Did Miramax give away the film's twist?
Read More

All The Crying Game

The Crying Game

The Crying Game

Article // December 11, 1992
Read More
'The Crying Game''s Stephen Rea

'The Crying Game''s Stephen Rea

Article // December 11, 1992
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com