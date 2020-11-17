The Crown

Thieves steal 200 antique props from set of The Crown, including replica Fabergé egg and gold candelabra
The stolen items have an estimated value of $200,000.
Princess Diana's friend Jemima Khan splits with The Crown over depiction of late royal
Princess Diana's friend Jemima Khan has severed connections with 'The Crown' over depiction of late royal.
We still have to wait a whole year for The Crown season 5
The next season of the Emmy-winning Netflix drama won't arrive until November 2022.
The Crown star Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy to late Michael K. Williams: 'He will be deeply missed'
"His performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances," Menzies added.
Even Olivia Colman was surprised she won the Emmy over Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Emma Corrin
The Crown star beat out frontrunners for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmy.
The Crown wins Best Drama hours before going back to shoot next season
Gillian Anderson wins first Emmy in 24 years for The Crown
Why Emmy nominee Gillian Anderson had to walk onstage sideways at the 1997 ceremony
'X-Files' star has a Best Supporting Actress nomination for playing Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'
Emma Corrin performs Phantom of the Opera song in never-before-seen clip from The Crown
Netflix releases first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown
The Crown streamer Netflix is 'deeply saddened' by Prince Philip's death
Princess Di actress Emma Corrin 'incredibly moved' by Prince Harry's reaction to The Crown
Netflix has 'no plans' to add fiction disclaimer to The Crown

Response comes after recent calls to add dramatization warning to the popular series.

Did that really happen? We fact-check season 4 of Netflix's The Crown
TV // November 17, 2020
The Crown star Josh O'Connor chooses his most memorable season 4 scenes
TV // November 17, 2020
The Crown brought back [spoiler] for a surprise cameo in season 4
TV // November 16, 2020
Gillian Anderson says portrayal of Margaret Thatcher required in-depth research and uncomfortable stockings
TV // November 15, 2020
The Crown star Josh O'Connor doesn't think Charles is the villain of season 4
TV // November 14, 2020
The Crown stars hit the season 4 premiere red carpet (in their own homes)
TV // November 13, 2020
The cast of The Crown season 4 has some words of advice for the new stars
TV // November 12, 2020
Charles, Diana, and The Crown's best season yet: Review
TV Reviews // November 09, 2020
The Crown trailer spotlights Emma Corrin's Princess Diana, Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher
TV // October 29, 2020
The Crown star Gillian Anderson says she would have been 'really dumb' to turn down the role of Margaret Thatcher
TV // October 15, 2020
Diana courts disaster by joining the royal family in The Crown teaser
TV // October 13, 2020
The Crown star Emma Corrin says wearing Diana's wedding dress was 'as incredible as you could imagine'
TV // October 12, 2020
The Crown photos tease Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin's Princess Diana
TV // September 29, 2020
The Crown season 4 premiere date, first footage revealed
TV // August 20, 2020
Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in last two seasons of The Crown
TV // August 12, 2020
The Crown to run for six seasons after all
TV // July 09, 2020
The Crown season 5 dubs Lesley Manville the new Princess Margaret
TV // July 02, 2020
John Lithgow reveals the roles that fans most recognize him for
TV // June 28, 2020
The Crown season 4 completes filming early during coronavirus pandemic
TV // March 19, 2020
Imelda Staunton to play Queen Elizabeth II in final season of The Crown
TV // January 31, 2020
Why the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story will not be depicted on The Crown
TV // January 08, 2020
Netflix says it hasn't cast Imelda Staunton for The Crown season 5: 'Pure speculation'
TV // November 21, 2019
The Crown season 3 binge recap
Recaps // November 17, 2019
The Crown creator thinks it's 'strange and bizarre' he's still writing about the royal family
TV // November 17, 2019
The Crown star Olivia Colman says Gillian Anderson is 'amazing' as Margaret Thatcher
TV // November 14, 2019
