The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring 2
Most Recent
The Crooked Man from
The Conjuring 2
to get his own movie
The Crooked Man from
The Conjuring 2
to get his own movie
James Wan to produce latest expansion of horror universe
Read More
Next
WATCH: 'The Conjuring 2' trailer is even more terrifying in reverse
'The Conjuring 2' trailer is even more terrifying in Reverse
Read More
Next
James Wan explains his love for crazy British sitcom 'The Goodies'
Conjuring 2 director James Wan explains his love for crazy British TV show 'The Goodies'
Read More
Next
'Conjuring 2' spin-off 'The Nun' in development at New Line
Conjuring 2 spin-off The Nun in development at New Line
Read More
Next
Box office: 'The Conjuring 2' debut nearly doubles 'Now You See Me 2'
Box office report: The Conjuring 2 debut nearly doubles Warcraft, Now You See Me
Read More
Next
'The Conjuring 2' prank scares victims to (near) death
The Conjuring 2: Prank for James Wan film scares victims to death
Read More
Next
'The Conjuring 2': EW review
'The Conjuring 2': EW review
Read More
Next
'Conjuring 2' director James Wan talks about his latest scare-fest
Conjuring 2 director James Wan explains why London is as scary as Amityville
Read More
Next
James Wan may not have the time to direct 'The Conjuring 3'
Conjuring 3: James Wan says he may not have the time to direct third film
Read More
Next
Take a tour of the 'The Conjuring 2' house with 360-degree video
Take a tour of the house from 'The Conjuring 2' with 360 video
Read More
Next
'The Conjuring 2' featurette tells the true tale of horror
The Conjuring 2: Enfield family introduced in new featurette
Read More
Next
'The Conjuring 2' trailer features 'England's Amityville' horror story
The Conjuring 2 trailer, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, debuts at WonderCon
Read More
Next
A ghost wants to put the hurt on Vera Farmiga in 'The Conjuring 2' trailer
A ghost wants to put the hurt on Vera Farmiga in first trailer for The Conjuring 2
Article
//
January 07, 2016
Read More
Next
'Conjuring 2' has James Wan's creepiest scene yet
Patrick Wilson says 'Conjuring 2' has James Wan's creepiest scene yet
Article
//
December 02, 2015
Read More
Next
