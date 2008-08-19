Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
The Closer
The Closer
Most Recent
'The Closer' series finale
'The Closer' series finale
Read More
Next
'The Hunger Games': PopWatch Planner
'The Hunger Games': PopWatch Planner
Read More
Next
The Closer review
The Closer review
Read More
Next
'The Closer' final season premiere react: How did he slip away again?!
'The Closer' final season premiere react: How did he slip away again?!
Read More
Next
Kyra Sedgwick: New 'The Closer' preview
Kyra Sedgwick: New 'The Closer' preview
Read More
Next
The Closer adds Law and Order vet
The Closer adds Law and Order vet
Read More
Next
More The Closer
Elizabeth Perkins to guest star on The Closer
Elizabeth Perkins to guest star on The Closer
Read More
Next
Fred Willard to appear on The Closer
Fred Willard to appear on The Closer
Read More
Next
'The Closer' spin-off Mary McDonnell
'The Closer' spin-off Mary McDonnell
Read More
Next
'The Closer' calls it quits
'The Closer' calls it quits
Read More
Next
Cops Rock: Ranking this week's procedurals
Cops Rock: Ranking this week's procedurals
Read More
Next
Since when were female law enforcement officials the hottest commodity on TV?
Since when were female law enforcement officials the hottest commodity on TV?
Read More
Next
The Closer
Jon Tenney as Ryan Reynolds' 'Green Lantern' dad: See the resemblance?
The Closer
Casting Scoops: 'The Closer,' 'Sarah Connor,' 'Medium,' 'CSI: NY,' and more!
'The Closer' recap: A breathtaking season finale!
'The Closer' recap: Lending a helping hand
Next
All The Closer
'The Closer' recap: Who murdered Sergei?
'The Closer' recap: Who murdered Sergei?
Article
//
August 19, 2008
Read More
Next
'The Closer' recap: Illegally blonde
'The Closer' recap: Illegally blonde
Article
//
August 12, 2008
Read More
Next
The Closer
The Closer
Article
//
August 08, 2008
Read More
Next
'The Closer' recap: Two pairs fold
'The Closer' recap: Two pairs fold
Article
//
August 05, 2008
Read More
Next
'The Closer' recap: A tricky mystery and a return to top form
'The Closer' recap: A tricky mystery and a return to top form
Article
//
July 22, 2008
Read More
Next
The Closer
The Closer
Article
//
June 19, 2006
Read More
Next
How ''The Closer'' became a summer must see
How ''The Closer'' became a summer must see
Article
//
June 09, 2006
Read More
Next
How Kyra Sedgwick finally got to to be a leading lady
How Kyra Sedgwick finally got to to be a leading lady
Article
//
July 01, 2005
Read More
Next
The Closer
The Closer
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
