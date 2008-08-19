The Closer

Most Recent

'The Closer' series finale

'The Closer' series finale

Read More
'The Hunger Games': PopWatch Planner

'The Hunger Games': PopWatch Planner

Read More
The Closer review

The Closer review

Read More
'The Closer' final season premiere react: How did he slip away again?!

'The Closer' final season premiere react: How did he slip away again?!

Read More
Kyra Sedgwick: New 'The Closer' preview

Kyra Sedgwick: New 'The Closer' preview

Read More
The Closer adds Law and Order vet

The Closer adds Law and Order vet

Read More

More The Closer

Elizabeth Perkins to guest star on The Closer

Elizabeth Perkins to guest star on The Closer

Read More
Fred Willard to appear on The Closer

Fred Willard to appear on The Closer

Read More
'The Closer' spin-off Mary McDonnell

'The Closer' spin-off Mary McDonnell

Read More
'The Closer' calls it quits

'The Closer' calls it quits

Read More
Cops Rock: Ranking this week's procedurals

Cops Rock: Ranking this week's procedurals

Read More
Since when were female law enforcement officials the hottest commodity on TV?

Since when were female law enforcement officials the hottest commodity on TV?

Read More

The Closer

All The Closer

'The Closer' recap: Who murdered Sergei?

'The Closer' recap: Who murdered Sergei?

Article // August 19, 2008
Read More
'The Closer' recap: Illegally blonde

'The Closer' recap: Illegally blonde

Article // August 12, 2008
Read More
The Closer

The Closer

Article // August 08, 2008
Read More
'The Closer' recap: Two pairs fold

'The Closer' recap: Two pairs fold

Article // August 05, 2008
Read More
'The Closer' recap: A tricky mystery and a return to top form

'The Closer' recap: A tricky mystery and a return to top form

Article // July 22, 2008
Read More
The Closer

The Closer

Article // June 19, 2006
Read More
How ''The Closer'' became a summer must see

How ''The Closer'' became a summer must see

Article // June 09, 2006
Read More
How Kyra Sedgwick finally got to to be a leading lady

How Kyra Sedgwick finally got to to be a leading lady

Article // July 01, 2005
Read More
The Closer

The Closer

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com