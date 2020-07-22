The Client List

Most Recent

'Client List' actor Colin Egglesfield arrested

'Client List' actor Colin Egglesfield arrested

Read More
'The Client List' canceled after major cliffhanger: We need answers!

'The Client List' canceled after major cliffhanger: We need answers!

Read More
'The Client List' finale react: 'I can explain'

'The Client List' finale react: 'I can explain'

Read More
Jennifer Love Hewitt is engaged

Jennifer Love Hewitt is engaged

Read More
'Client List' sneak peek: Loretta Devine sings 'At Last' -- EXCLUSIVE

'Client List' sneak peek: Loretta Devine sings 'At Last' -- EXCLUSIVE

Read More
Josh Hopkins guest stars on 'The Client List' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Josh Hopkins guest stars on 'The Client List' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Read More

More The Client List

Jennifer Love Hewitt's all woman in 'Client List' music video: WATCH!

Jennifer Love Hewitt's all woman in 'Client List' music video: WATCH!

Read More
'The Client List' renewed by Lifetime

'The Client List' renewed by Lifetime

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com