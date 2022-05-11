THE CHALLENGE: USA announced the 28 fan favorites from SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND who will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives this summer, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, premiering Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Pictured (L-R top row): Enzo Palumbo, Xavier Prather, Angela Rummans, James Wallington, Ben Driebergen, Shan Smith, Danny McCray, Cashel Barnett, Kyra Green, and Kyland Young. Pictured (L-R middle row): Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr., Cashay Proudfoot, Leo Temory, Alyssa Lopez, Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Tiffany Mitchell, Derek Xiao, Azah Awasum, and Javonny Vega. Pictured (L-R bottom row): David Alexander, Cayla Platt, Tyson Apostol, Tasha Fox, Desi Williams, Shannon St. Clair, Domenick Abbate, and Sarah Lacina. Pictured (front): T.J. Lavin. Photo by Laura Barisonzi, courtesy of Paramount ©2022 Paramount, All Rights Reserved.