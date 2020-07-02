The Carrie Diaries

The Carrie Diaries recap: Dancing On My Own
Carrie goes to the school dance with George while her Dad and Dorrit head to The Nutcracker
The Carrie Diaries recap: Turkey Time
Carrie tries to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner and Dorrit hits the ganja
The Carrie Diaries recap: Kickin' It Old School
Carrie launches a long career of running from men down the streets of Manhattan...in heels
The Carrie Diaries recap: Gay Old Time
Carrie and Walt head to Manhattan for Halloween and he takes a major detour to Gayville
The Carrie Diaries recap: The Secret Garden
Carrie and Sebastian get close but then she goes and sees a really weird performance art thing; Dorrit gets a hamster
The Carrie Diaries recap: 'Lie With Me' (season 1, episode 2)
Carrie steps it up to stave off Donna LaDonna's Sebastian seduction, but it's Carrie's purse that got the most play
The Carrie Diaries series premiere recap: I Heart New York
Carrie Bradshaw attempts to navigate high school and parties in 1980s Manhattan
9 hot new shows: 'The Carrie Diaries'
The adaptation of the Candace Bushnell novel and prequel to ''Sex in the City'' hits the airwaves this January
The Carrie Diaries
