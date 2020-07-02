The Carrie Diaries recap: Dancing On My Own
Carrie goes to the school dance with George while her Dad and Dorrit head to The Nutcracker
The Carrie Diaries recap: Turkey Time
Carrie tries to cook the perfect Thanksgiving dinner and Dorrit hits the ganja
The Carrie Diaries recap: Kickin' It Old School
Carrie launches a long career of running from men down the streets of Manhattan...in heels
The Carrie Diaries recap: Gay Old Time
Carrie and Walt head to Manhattan for Halloween and he takes a major detour to Gayville
The Carrie Diaries recap: The Secret Garden
Carrie and Sebastian get close but then she goes and sees a really weird performance art thing; Dorrit gets a hamster
The Carrie Diaries recap: 'Lie With Me' (season 1, episode 2)
Carrie steps it up to stave off Donna LaDonna's Sebastian seduction, but it's Carrie's purse that got the most play