The Boss

2016 movie

Most Recent

Melissa McCarthy: I've learned to love my flaws
Melissa McCarthy: The Boss spoofs Girl Scouts and the real Girl Scouts respond
'The Boss': EW review
Melissa McCarthy loves real-life bosses: I'm fascinated by strong, unapologetic women
The Boss: Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone scouts fight scene breakdown
No scouts were harmed in the making of this scene.
The Boss: Melissa McCarthy Michelle Darnell costume breakdown
Advertisement

More The Boss

Watch Melissa McCarthy start a Girl Scout war in NSFW trailer for 'The Boss'
The Boss trailer: Melissa McCarthy stars in new comedy
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com