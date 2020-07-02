Day Of The Dead Comes To Life

In ''The Book of Life'', Manolo, a soulful young guitar player (voiced by Diego Luna), faces pressure from his father to honor the family tradition and become a bullfighter — so he embarks on a journey to three different spirit realms to find his true calling and prove himself to his beloved, Maria (Zoe Saldana). It all takes place on Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Mexico's exuberant annual celebration of the dearly departed. Here, writer-director Jorge R. Gutierrez and producer Guillermo del Toro guide us through one of the netherworlds, the Land of the Remembered, a fantastical and joyous place exploding with Mexican cultural references.