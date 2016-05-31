The Book of Henry

Colin Trevorrow reacts to 'heartbreaking' 'Book of Henry' reviews: 'I do stand by the movie'

The 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director reflects on his latest film garnering 'vitriolic dislike'
'The Book of Henry' is crass, baffling, and ludicrous

'Star Wars' superfan Jacob Tremblay meets Mark Hamill

'The Book of Henry' confounds at L.A. Film Festival premiere

'The Book of Henry': Colin Trevorrow explains his post-'Jurassic World' film

The director is trading dinosaurs for kids
Watch Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay in thrilling 'The Book of Henry' trailer

Director Colin Trevorrow says he hopes the twists and turns in the film are 'completely unexpected'
'The Book of Henry' releases dreamy poster ahead of new trailer

The starry-eyed imagery heralds the arrival of a new trailer on Thursday.
Colin Trevorrow's drama 'Book of Henry' delayed until 2017

Colin Trevorrow's new movie with Jacob Tremblay lands release date

Article // May 31, 2016
Colin Trevorrow introduces his young 'Book of Henry' stars

Article // October 05, 2015
