THE BOLD TYPE - "Plus It Up" - Jane begins her fertility treatments in preparation for freezing her eggs and is assigned an article to write about her experience, but with a very personal twist. Kat learns that a prominent lesbian bar is being closed down and replaced with condos and decides to throw a Queer Prom to fundraise its rescue. Sutton moves in with Richard but struggles to accept his help when Oliver's mysterious absences force her to put in more hours at work. This episode of "The Bold Type" airs April 16 (8:00-9:01 P.M. EDT) on Freeform. (Freeform/Philippe Bosse) SASHA VELOUR