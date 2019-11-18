The Bold Type

Most Recent

Messy relationships abound in The Bold Type final season trailer
Richard and Adena are back, and Jane is… into her co-worker?
The Bold Type's Aisha Dee calls out Kat's 'confusing' season 4 romance, lack of representation
The actor released a thoughtful "call to action" ahead of the Freeform series' season 4 finale
Richard and Sutton argue about their future in exclusive The Bold Type sneak peek
The Bold Type star Katie Stevens on filming Jane's recovery
The Bold Type cast guides you through watching the show for the first time
Actors Matt Ward, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Sam Page, and Stephen Conrad Moore share their recommendations for your first-time binge.
Ali Stroker to guest-star on The Bold Type season 4
Advertisement

More The Bold Type

The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy talks Sutton and Richard's 'non-traditional' wedding
Jane's brother confronts Pinstripe about cheating in The Bold Type sneak peek
The Bold Type star teases major 'life changes' in midseason finale
Fact-checking The Bold Type: 'Tearing Down the Donut Wall'
The Bold Type ladies go shopping for Sutton's wedding dress in exclusive photos
Fact checking The Bold Type: 'Babes in Toyland'
Richard and Sutton discuss her new vibrator in The Bold Type sneak peek

All The Bold Type

Chord Overstreet to guest-star on The Bold Type as Jane's brother
TV // November 18, 2019
Freeform renews The Bold Type for season 4
TV // May 14, 2019
Watch Jane, Kat, and Sutton meet for the first time in a Bold Type flashback
TV // May 09, 2019
Watch The Bold Type cast fangirl over RuPaul's Drag Race star Sasha Velour's set visit
TV // April 17, 2019
Jane and Sutton have a vibrator emergency in an exclusive Bold Type sneak peek
TV // April 12, 2019
The Bold Type boss previews new paths for Kat, Jane, and Sutton in season 3
TV // April 09, 2019
Richard and Sutton are hot and heavy in The Bold Type season 3 trailer
TV // February 12, 2019
Exclusive: First look at Betty Who on The Bold Type
TV // August 30, 2018
The Bold Type boss breaks down those season 2 finale cliffhangers
TV // August 07, 2018
Meghann Fahy talks The Bold Type gun ownership episode
TV // July 17, 2018
'The Bold Type' sneak peek: Jane makes her triumphant return to 'Scarlet'
TV // July 16, 2018
The Bold Type: Katie Stevens previews more on Jane's BRCA gene
TV // July 09, 2018
The Bold Type: Melora Hardin says the show will tackle gun ownership
TV // June 18, 2018
The Bold Type boss says season 2 will tackle body image and more
TV // June 12, 2018
The Bold Type sneak peek: Sutton has a binder full of hot men
TV // June 11, 2018
The Bold Type is 'back and ready to kick ass' in season 2 trailer
TV // May 09, 2018
The Bold Type: Adena meets Kat's parents in first promo for season 2
TV // April 23, 2018
Freeform renews The Bold Type for two seasons
TV // October 04, 2017
The Bold Type boss talks addressing sexual assault in season 1 finale
TV // September 05, 2017
The Bold Type finale sneak peek: Will Jane quit Scarlet?
TV // September 05, 2017
The Bold Type: Meghann Fahy previews season 1 finale's 'big event'
TV // September 01, 2017
The Bold Type: How music supervisor Rob Lowry creates a stellar soundtrack
TV // August 29, 2017
The Bold Type boss reveals the inspiration behind our favorite moments
TV // August 15, 2017
The Bold Type is tackling the BRCA gene
TV // August 08, 2017
The Bold Type stars break down that Yoni egg scene
TV // July 11, 2017
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com