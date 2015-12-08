The Big Short

Margot Robbie spoofs 'The Big Short' for Red Nose Day

Oscars 2016: 'The Big Short' wins Best Adapted Screenplay

The Big Short: Your Oscars 2016 cheat sheet

See the most popular passages from 'The Big Short'

The Big Short Kindle Highlights

Amazon shares the top Kindle highlights from Michael Lewis' 2010 book.
Producers Guild Awards: 'The Big Short' wins top honors

Is Oscar next?
'Big Short' cast being honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Box office: 'In the Heart of the Sea' sinks with $11 million opening

Adam McKay on Globes nod: 'Clearly I'm a better writer than Aaron Sorkin'

'The Big Short' director and Golden Globe nominee explains how he got the job
See Ryan Gosling explain the housing bubble with Jenga in 'The Big Short' clip

Article // December 08, 2015
'The Big Short': EW Review

Article // December 07, 2015
Steve Carell wants to 'make the big banks hurt' in 'The Big Short' trailer

Article // November 23, 2015
