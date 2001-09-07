Bernie Mac halts sitcom production
After a busy summer of filmmaking, movie promotion, and ''Bernie Mac Show'' shoots, he gets Fox to give him a four-week break
The Bernie Mac Show
Bernie Mac's strong third season proves he's not at wit's end.
''Bernie Mac'' exec producer canned
Fox reportedly fired Larry Wilmore after creative clashes
Why ''Bernie Mac'' is today's ''Cosby''
Why ''Bernie Mac'' is today's ''Cosby'' -- Bernie Mac's hit sitcom is only the second TV depiction upper-middle-class blacks, laments Ken Tucker
With its sly humor and a fiercely honest style, The Bernie Mac Show is royal fun for a king of comedy.